Two member of the Albemarle-Chowan Soil and Water Supervisors recently took the oath of office on Dec. 14.
Carey Y. Parrish, IV was re-elected to serve four-year term for the Albemarle-Chowan Soil and Water Board of Supervisors where he is currently serving as Chairman of the Board. In addition, the Board has an additional member, Hiller (Butch) F. Byrum III, who was appointed to serve four years.
Parrish and Byrum took oath of office as sworn in by Michael MacArthur, Clerk of Superior Court. Parrish and Byrum will serve on the Albemarle-Chowan Soil and Water Board of Supervisors along with Matthew L. Floyd and John T. Layton that were elected in 2018.
The Albemarle-Chowan Soil and Water Board of Supervisors serves Chowan County in conjunction with the 5-county Albemarle SWC District. The Albemarle Soil and Water Conservation District serves as a governmental subdivision of the state as established and organized under NC General Statute 139.
The District sets the course for the natural resource conservation program and is the primary vehicle through which voluntary, incentive-based conservation programs are delivered on both agricultural and non-agricultural lands in Albemarle District.