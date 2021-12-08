The Edenton Town Council received an economic update from the Edenton-Chowan Partnership in a special meeting on Nov. 22.
Liza Layton, Executive Director of the Partnership, presented for roughly 30 minutes before an assembled council. Only Roscoe Poole Jr. was absent from the meeting.
“This is my first time presenting to you all since I started in December 2019,” Layton said with a smile. “At the Partnership, for those who don’t know, we are the economic development arm of the public, private and nonprofit sectors for the town and county.”
Layton ran over four areas of focus for the Partnership that have been ongoing or existing previously.
The first includes business development and retention.
“We seek to bring new businesses [to Edenton] and help existing ones,” Layton said.
The second involved workforce development, which was correlated to ongoing collaboration between the Partnership and the College of the Albemarle.
Third was the expansion of broadband in Chowan County, a pressing issue as of late.
“We’re really at a deficit when it comes to internet and connectivity services compared to other parts of the state and country,” Layton told the council.
A positive development, however, on the broadband front came recently. A $26 million broadband grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration was applied for by the nonprofit Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (ATMC) in Brunswick County to be utilized in Chowan and Perquimans counties.
The grant could serve 5,500 residential and business addresses between the two counties and provide 100 percent fiber to home networks.
While the ATMC has a good track record of winning grants, nothing is set in stone yet. More updates on the recipient of the grant will come in early 2022, Layton said.
The final focus area presented was quality of life. Layton emphasized recreation and its key role in attracting younger families to Edenton to increase the workforce.
“We’re also focusing on retirement, attracting retirees to move to Edenton and call Edenton home,” Layton said.
With the recent announcement of a $6.1 million appropriation from the N.C. General Assembly to purchase nearby Hayes Farm, the opportunities for local recreation and outdoor activities may be on the upswing for the town and county.
Shifting gears, Layton moved into future areas of focus; projects and future needs for the town and county that have yet to be realized or are moving forward.
In regards to the ongoing Hotel Hinton project in downtown Edenton, Layton informed the council that SAGA Realty & Construction officials had visited the site recently.
“They recently visited and were very positive,” Layton assured. “Former Mayor [Roland] Vaughan has been hard at work with that and SAGA is in regular contact with him after their visit. We hope they can get funding lined up and do something with it in the future.”
Layton also said that the Hayes Farm announcement could propel things forward with the Hotel Hinton in the near-future.
When updating council members about a long-awaited second grocery store in Edenton, Layton was careful about disclosing too much sensitive information. She did, however, reassure the council that the search for a new grocer is still ongoing and that eyes are still on the old Edenton Village Shopping Center parcel on North Broad Street.
“We’ve been back and forth with the property owners,” Layton said. “But we have made contact with a potential new grocer and other feasible sites for a second grocery store.”
One of the potential sites could be north of the U.S. 17 bypass, which lies within Chowan County’s opportunity zone.
The road to new grocers in the area has been bumpy, however.
In summer 2014, the Farmer’s Foods store in the Chowan Crossing shopping center shuttered, leaving Edenton’s sole remaining large-scale grocer – Food Lion – to lease the space.
The back half of the presentation focused greatly on Edenton’s future and what the existing economic base is dependent upon for upcoming growth.
Layton listed these points as crucial for future growth: Population, Civilian Labor Force, Housing, Business Climate and Amenities.
She also informed the council that a few of Edenton’s businesses ranked highly in traffic and visitation metrics thanks to data gathered via Placer Labs.
The Food Lion in Edenton ranked second in overall visits – with 533,000 in the last year – in a 50-mile radius of nearby Food Lions. Only Ahoskie’s Food Lion ranked ahead. Edenton’s Roses store also scored first in a 50-mile radius.
Rounding out the list was the Dairy Queen on North Broad Street, which scored as the sixth most visited in North Carolina while ranking in the top 15 percent in the United States.
Impressive metrics all around and signs of continued economic growth and persistence, Layton told the council.
