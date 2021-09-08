Two events of patriotic significance are coming up in Chowan County.
On Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be a program at Center Hill Volunteer Fire Department in memory of the first-responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
In addition, Constitution Week is Sept. 17-23, and the Edenton Tea Party Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is planning a local observance.
Leon Evans of Rocky Hock has lined up the remembrance program in Center Hill, which will be held at the Center Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Evans was a member of the Center Hill Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and its fire chief for 10. His father was a charter member of the department, served as chief, and was a member for 45 years. His son served in the department for 21 years.
Debbie and Billy Hilliard of Clayton will be the speakers for the Center Hill observance.
Debbie Hilliard, a Chowan County native, and her husband Billy now work as instructors with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through Louisiana State University.
Billy Hilliard was a police officer for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Debbie Hilliard was a battalion fire chief with the town of Cary. Both are now retired. They teach online courses for students across the United States and in a number of foreign countries.
Patriotic music for the program will be performed by Margo Owens, a retired teacher in the Perquimans County Schools.
Rachel Spencer, Evans’ granddaughter, will preside at the ceremony.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges all Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance of Constitution Week.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren said in a press release from the organization. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
Of special interest to local residents is the connection Edenton has to the Constitution through Hugh Williamson, a signer of the document.
Williamson was born in Pennsylvania but spent much of his adulthood in Edenton.
“As a delegate to the Constitutional Convention, Williamson was an active debater and served on five committees,” noted Sandra Lancaster Sperry, a spokeswoman for the DAR’s Edenton Tea Party Chapter.
The DAR initiated the observance of Constitution Week in 1955.