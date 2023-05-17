...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
HERTFORD — A 36-year-old Chowan County man was struck and killed by a vehicle after stepping into traffic on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Tuesday, May 9, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Torry Cooper, 36, of Edenton, was pronounced dead at the scene near U.S. 17 and N.C. Highway 37 in southern Perquimans County, said patrol Sgt. Blake Fisher.
The accident occurred in the northbound lane of U.S. 17 not far from the Chowan County line just after 5:30 p.m. May 9. According to Fisher, Cooper stepped into the highway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Fisher said the Highway Patrol is still trying to understand why Cooper was walking along U.S. 17. There were no vehicles parked on the shoulder or other signs to suggest why he might have been there, he said.
“At this time we’re not sure why he was in the road,” Fisher said.
No charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle, Morgan Chase, 25, of Hertford, Fisher said.
Perquimans Emergency Services said in a press release Tuesday, May 9, that the county’s 911 center received multiple calls around 5:41 p.m. of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Deputies were the first to arrive and attempted life saving measures, but the pedestrian died of their injuries at the scene.
Both lanes of U.S. 17 North between N.C. 37 and Perry Long Road were temporarily closed for nearly three hours following the accident.