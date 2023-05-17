HERTFORD — A 36-year-old Chowan County man was struck and killed by a vehicle after stepping into traffic on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Tuesday, May 9, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Torry Cooper, 36, of Edenton, was pronounced dead at the scene near U.S. 17 and N.C. Highway 37 in southern Perquimans County, said patrol Sgt. Blake Fisher.