Dan Gottlieb

EDENTON — The Peanut Factory — Edenton’s unique artists retreat on Badham Road — will host a new artist-in-residence this month.

Durham-based photographer and designer Dan Gottlieb’s residency is slated to begin sometime this month and last about a week, according to Peanut Factory owner Julia Townsend.

