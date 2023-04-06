EDENTON — The Peanut Factory — Edenton’s unique artists retreat on Badham Road — will host a new artist-in-residence this month.
Durham-based photographer and designer Dan Gottlieb’s residency is slated to begin sometime this month and last about a week, according to Peanut Factory owner Julia Townsend.
Gottlieb currently shows his work at the FRANK Gallery and the Craven Allen Gallery, among other venues. His work “investigates the subjective boundaries between environmental disruptions and human dislocation,” according to his website.
Gottlieb recently provided some background on his life and career.
“I moved to Durham in 1990, after accepting the position of chief designer for the North Carolina Museum of Art but was born in New York City,” Gottlieb said. “We lived in the Bronx then Queens before moving to the suburbs to be closer to my father’s work.”
Gottlieb said that his father was an aerospace engineer and a lifelong “shutterbug” who gave him a Kodak Instamatic as a kid and after that he “fell in love with making pictures.”
“I remember taking photos as a 10-year-old of the newly open ‘Eternal Flame’ at JFK’s grave in 1964 and of the television set when space launches were broadcast live,” Gottlieb said. “For years I kept the photo I shot of the TV with the caption ‘first man on moon’ as (Astronaut Neil) Armstrong stepped onto the dust. It was magic.”
Later in high school Gottlieb’s friend Mark introduced him to stop-frame animation and art photography.
“We’d go into the East Village (of Manhattan) to be street photographers like (Henri) Cartier-Bresson,” he said. “At this time, I was also beginning to paint and draw more seriously and set on a course to study art in college.”
As an art student — Gottlieb double-majored in biology — Gottlieb said he connected with teachers who were into using photographs experimentally and in serigraphy. He made, cut up, and reassembled photos in lots of mediums — beginning a course of experimentation that continues today.
Gottlieb describes his current work as “photo-generated.”
“I use ‘photo-generated’ because the processes I use start by making a photographic image and continue with a unique printing process where the photograph is printed backwards on clear acrylic,” Gottlieb said. “I then apply layers of paint ‘behind’ the print and complete each work with physical sanding and polishing of the front surface.”
While in Chowan, Gottlieb said he wants to focus on a range of subjects, including the figure-ground relationship of humans with urban environments, local challenges, and environmental issues.
He is no stranger to the area, either. Gottlieb visited Gates County’s Merchants Millpond State Park back in 2016 for a four-day canoe-camping trip.
“I will certainly want to look at the environments in the area to see what catches my eye,” Gottlieb said. “I’m a determined guy so I can see returning (to the area) with my improved techniques to try again. And, of course, with my long-held interest in environmental issues impacted by human and climate, I will want to learn more about the challenges in Chowan County.”
Gottlieb said he is grateful for the opportunity to experience Edenton and the surrounding area in a new way.
“I am looking forward to this (introductory) week at the Peanut Factory and am so appreciative of the opportunity to learn from the community,” Gottlieb said.
Gottlieb will be giving an artist’s talk at 6 p.m. on Thursday at 3rd & Badham Picture Framers, located at 916 Badham Road in Edenton. If you’d like to attend, contact Townsend at julia@thepeanutfactory.org or on Facebook e-invite at www.facebook.com/thepeanutfactory.
Find more information about Gottlieb’s work at www.dangottliebphoto.com.