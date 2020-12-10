On a chilly and rainy Monday morning, a few members of American Legion Post 40, all US Navy veterans, gathered on the breakwater in front of the Roanoke River Lighthouse, in downtown Edenton.
They were there to remember the 2,403 United State citizens who were killed 79 years ago — on Dec. 7, 1941 — in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II.
A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft.
American Legion Post 40 has held a ceremony on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for several years, sometimes going out of Captain Mark Thesier’s Liber-Tea to toss a wreath into the sound.
Frank Jones, deacon at St. Anne’s Catholic Church and submarine veterans, led the group in prayer.
“We come here before you this day to remember our fallen brothers and sisters who died on this day in 1941 in defense of our country. We ask your blessings on them and all who have served past, present and future in the armed forces of the United States.
“We ask, Lord, that you give those living now courage and dedication to continue the defense of our country. We pray especially for those who lost their lives on this day and for their families and for all who sacrificed during World War II.
“We ask you to be with us today the bless us and our families. Protect us and be with us as we remember those who died.”
As Taps played in the background, Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky tossed a biodegradable grapevine wreath adorned with a rose bouquet, made by Kim’s Secret Garden Florist, into Edenton Bay.
On Aug. 23, 1994, the United States Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Though the Japanese Empire focused on the destruction of the Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, the attack encompassed the entire Hawaiian island of O’ahu with assaults on Army and Marine aviation bases, as well as civilian facilities.
This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.