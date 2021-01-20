Images of Mark Twain’s Tom Sawyer come to mind when writing this follow-up story about painting a fence.
Not just any fence, but this article is about the fabulous fence in front of Pembroke Hall, one of the town’s premier residences that is at 121 West King St. within the town’s Historic District.
As our faithful readers may recall, the Edenton Historical Preservation Commission (EHPC) wants the property owner Vince Burgher to white-wash the fence he built so as it complies with guidelines that govern this scenic and historic part of town.
The case has been percolating back and forth through the courts for several months with the most recent development echoing the lyrics from Carly Simon’s famous song, “I know nothing stays the same, but if you’re willing to play the game. It’s coming around again.”
Signed Jan. 5, Chowan County Superior Court Court has been asked in an appeal by Burgher to have the Towns’ Board of Adjustment to fix the order as directed by the courts and have the EHPC grant removal of the paint requirement.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton could not comment on the matter given pending litigation.
Beware Town Hall because Burgher remains committed to his cause.
“The latest appeal, reiterates the Town’s continued neglect of the law, court orders and lack of moral integrity to adequately represent the citizens of this Town,” he said.
“Retaining three different attorneys to focus on one citizen, one fence and one issue have cost the taxpayers greatly. Public record requests have been filed months ago with the Town’s Custodian of Records (Anne-Marie Knighton), to obtain copies of legal costs, invoices and records of time spent – no response to date. When will this harassment end, and the Town looks to concentrate on the overall goals of this community.”
Here is Burgher’s petition for a writ of certiorari, albeit slightly edited for clarity’s sake.
On Sept. 23, 2020, the Town of Edenton Board of Adjustment (BOA) heard Burgher’s appeal regarding the February 11, 2019 denial of request to “delete or remove white-wash or paint condition in the Certificate of Appropriateness 17-302” by the EHPC. This matter had previously been heard on an appropriate writ in the Superior Court of Chowan County. This matter came back before this Board by Order of the Superior Court.
On Sept. 23, the Town of Edenton BOA re-heard the Burgher’s appeal regarding the February 11, 2019 denial of request to “delete or remove white paint condition” in the Certificate of Appropriateness 17-302 by the EHPC.
As noted in the minutes of that meeting and the record of decision, the BOA wash or paint condition in the Certificate of Appropriateness 17-302” by the BOA voted 3-2 in favor of overturning the EHPC decision and further ordered that the matter be remanded back to the Town of EHPC for a hearing de novo – a Latin phrase that in legal terms means “from the new.”
When a court hears a case de novo, it is deciding the issues without reference to any legal conclusion or assumption made by the previous court to hear the case.
Anyway, the BOA found specifically that the initial denial of Burgher’s request to the EHPC was not supported by competent admissible evidence and further was arbitrary or capricious in that there is no reasonable basis for the same in the record.
North Carolina General Statute states, “If the court concludes that a permit was wrongfully denied because the denial was not based on substantial competent evidence or was otherwise based on an error of law, the court shall remand with instructions that the permit be issued, subject to any conditions expressly consented to by the permit applicant as part of the application or during the board of adjustment appeal or writ of certiorari appeal.”
As the BOA found that the EPHC wrongfully denied the permit, and said denial was not based on substantial competent evidence, the proper action would have been a remand requiring that the permit be issued, not that a new hearing be held de novo.
The BOA committed an error of law, and as such Burgher requests that the Superior Court issue this writ, and that the court order the BOA to properly remand the matter to the EHPC with direction that the petitioner’s permit be granted.
Burgher asks that the court grant this Petition of Certiorari, and Issue the Writ of Certiorari, for review of the Record of Decision entered on December 14, 2020.
The Court orders Town Hall to prepare and certify a record of the September 23, 2020, meeting of the Town of Edenton Board of Adjustment to the Court within thirty (30) days of service of this Order.
The Court orders the Town of Edenton by and through its Board of Adjustment, to remand to and order the Edenton Historical Preservation Committee to issue Burgher’s permit which was originally denied on February 11, 2019.