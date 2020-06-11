HERTFORD — Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged several Edenton men in two separate incidents.
Deputies stopped a vehicle Thursday, June 4, for a traffic violation that led to drug and gun charges.
Nyreese Moore, 22 years old, of Hicks Street, Edenton, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sale and deliver schedule VI, and carrying a concealed handgun. He was placed under a $6,000 secured bond and taken to Albemarle District Jail.
Deondre Copeland, 23 years old, of Harrington Court, Edenton, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sale and deliver schedule II and possession of a stolen firearm. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond and also taken to Albemarle District Jail.
In an separate incident on Wednesday, June 3, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the United States Marshal Service and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Torrance Brock, 18 years old, of Mexico Road, Edenton.
He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted murder. Brock was placed under a $1 million bond and taken Albemarle District Jail.
Warrants were issues for the arrest of Brock, who was wanted in connection with the May 23 shooting of Ahmad Trafton in Perquimans County. Deputies responding to a shots fired report found Trafton at a residence in Burnt Mill Creek Trailer Park.
Trafton was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he remains.
Because of coronavirus concerns, Gaskins-Valentine said she has not been able to see her son at the hospital.
Gaskins-Valentine said her son is a 2018 graduate of John A. Holmes High School. He played basketball for the Aces and later worked at Regulator Marine.