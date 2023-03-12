MERRY HILL – The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Quamari Armez Williams.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said Williams is sought in connection with an incident in Merry Hill today (Sunday) in which someone fired shots into an occupied dwelling on Farless Road.

