Wallace Nelson, Chairman of the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners and a member of the Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Directors, received the Covid-19 vaccine from the Vidant Bertie Hospital Occupational Health Nurse, Debbie Bragg, on December 29.
Nelson, a pharmacist, works part-time at both Vidant Bertie and Vidant Chowan Hospitals.
“Getting the vaccine is the responsible thing to do. It has nothing to do with politics – it is about trying to help our community stay safe and healthy,” Nelson said. “That’s also why I follow the protocols advised by Vidant Health and Albemarle Regional Health Services: Wear a mask; Wait 6 ft. apart; and Wash your hands frequently.”
Battle Betts, the director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, thanked Nelson for getting the vaccine.
“Excellent! Many thanks! You are a wonderful ambassador for public health. Getting the vaccine is, indeed, the responsible thing to do. With the numbers of community members infected with the virus on the rise daily, the vaccine is another tool in the arsenal to help to get it under control”.
For more information about Covid-19, visit www.vidanthealth.com/Covid-19 or call the Vidant Health Covid-19 Helpline at 252-847-8000. You can also visit the ARHS website at www.arhs-nc.org/information/COVID-19.