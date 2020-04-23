Photographer Kate Wemple has been traveling throughout Edenton to take front porch photos during the stay-at-home order.
Armed with her camera, she has taken photos in downtown Edenton and Edenton Lake and Harbor subdivision.
The Front Porch sessions are based on a national movement in which photographer chronicle life during the coronavirus pandemic.
During a recent Tuesday morning, Wemple walked around Edenton Lake and Harbor doing mini front porch portraits. A few weeks earlier, she captured portraits in her downtown neighborhood. During each session, a few Edenton families helped demonstrate how they are holding up during these trying times.
“This was done because I wanted to share the smiles and silliness all around,” she said.
Wemple said it took her a while to figure out if she could do the sessions and stay within the “boundaries of the governor’s orders and if I felt I could tackle this project. ...
“My Why: I did these images of local families coping, pushing on, and making it day by day in the hope that there image may help others struggling — they are intended to make you smile and be proud of where you live and where you choose to call home,” she said. “We may be social distancing and staying home but we all need to be reminded that we are one big team, a community, and we all care.
“The joy that I have found might be important. ... It was blast taking these and lightened my heart as well. Laughing and hanging out with families, from a distance, and trying to get them to show me their true selves. ... I hope they are happy with their shots and are reminded of this time and smile.”
The families were invited to include captions to describe their portraits. Some of them include:
Edward Jones financial adviser Kraig Osborne and his family wrote: “No need to fear, the Osborne’s are here. While Kraig’s finding balance at work, Katie throws on her cape and apron to save the day ... days ... it’s going to be a long time. Xander, Memphis and Gryffin sure do miss their friends and teachers, but adjusting to the new staff just fine. We are hanging in there and can’t wait to venture out again in the future!”
The Thompson family noted that they are adjusting to a new routine. “While Troy is out driving the big brown truck ... Candace, Tully, and Georgia Kate work on packing orders and checking inventory for Downtown Diva. Afternoons are spent doing school work and playing outside. We miss our teachers & friends but we are making the most out of this ‘slow down’ and the empty schedules.”
Jamie and Tommy Bass’ family noted that they are missing sports. “Our dogs are confused to have us home all the time. When we are awake, there is cooking (and eating), bear hunting (and eating), reading/school work (and eating), some housework (and eating), lots of time on electronics (and eating), and so we don’t gain too much weight there is some exercise (but probably not enough). We shall see. Hand me those chips!”
Doug, April, Olivia and Carson Layton said they are embracing a lot of quality time at home together. “Cooking and dishes have become a daily norm, now. We dearly miss dining out at our local faves!”
Cynthia, Flint, and Sam Harding along with Penny (Penelope Barker), the chocolate lab, said they look forward to the day when we can welcome friends and family to our porch.”
Marilyn and Dick Heiser, of Edenton Bay Clayworks, donned pirate garb for their portrait session. Their caption, “Pottery Porch Pirates Purveying Personal Promotion of Proactive Placement from the Proletariat Pursuant to Pandemic Proclamations.”
Amber Hardy, Realtor and Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce president, posed with her high energy, seven-year-old son, Camden Joseph. “They are thankful to live in downtown Edenton, especially at a time like this. When not talking each other’s ears off, they’re able to bike, scoot, & walk all around town, hoping to wave at familiar faces from afar.”
The Harriss family -- Jennifer, Meader, O.R. and Lee -- is “hanging tight while isolating. O.R. is climbing the walls. Lee likes to use his dad as a jungle gym. Jennifer and Meader continue to disinfect everything that comes in the house. They are trying to make the best of the situation.”
MaryScott, Ted, Eloise, Bear, and Cecelia Haigler noted that they are used to being on the go and miss connecting with their friends. “But to be honest, a blank calendar has been a rare treat. I keep reminding myself that while adults will likely remember this time as intensely stressful, our kids will likely remember it with great fondness. Both parents are home more often, school is on an epic break, we’re sleeping in later, we’ve tackled a long list of projects and we’ve spent a lot of time outside together. We’ve been given an opportunity to exhale, to pause and breathe. That reminds us to focus on the sunny side, for sure. If only all these positives didn’t come along with a unsettling pandemic?!”
Bill and Jeannie Taylor, who own the old train depot, posed with their dogs Gracie Jo and Luna Mae.
Kate and Bill Ahearn, who live in Buttercup Cottage, on West Church Street, were photographed finding comfort in making tea, creating art, reading books, and welcoming everyone to make wishes in their Wishing Well.