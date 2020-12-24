Edenton Historical Commission announced that it received a $50,000 grant from Piedmont Natural Gas during a press conference Monday.
EHC Acting Executive Director Joy Harvill made the announcement during a Zoom call, with the help of Tammy Thurman, who works for Piedmont Natural Gas as community relations manager for Eastern North Carolina.
Harvill noted that the organization has depended on the kindness of others, the trolley tours, and hosting events at the Penelope Barker House to sustain it. But 2020’s corona virus pandemic, put many of those activities on hold.
“All of those things have been hit really, really hard by the impact of the corona virus pandemic,” she said.
The commission’s efforts include running the Barker House welcome center, researching the oldest house in North Carolina and serving as the fiscal agent in the efforts to restore Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church.
The process of getting the grant started when a Piedmont Natural Gas manager based in Raleigh visited Edenton and talked with local resident and Tales of an Educated Debutante blogger and author Adrian Wood. The visit ended up being part of a discussion at a company meeting, which is when Thurman got involved.
During the meeting, Thurman noted that the town is part of her coverage area.
“We knew that Giving Tuesday was coming up, and so we had a conversation and we were like ‘What should we do?’ We were celebrating Giving Tuesday and we saw that had some end of the year funding that came available,” she said.
Thurman nominated the Edenton Historical Commission to receive something from the company. Then the interesting part began.
“I had called and left a message, and got no response back. I called again and I think I called maybe a few times because it was just that important to me and to make sure that we fund it,” Thurman said. “So I think I actually called about three times. The last time that I called, someone did answer the phone and she was like, ‘(Harvill) is in a meeting and can’t talk right now’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, she’s gonna want to take this call. She is really gonna want to take this call.’ The person was going back and forth and and then finally (Harvill) got on the phone and I started explaining to her what I was calling for. It just brings me joy that on behalf of Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Energy that we are awarding the Edenton Historical Commission a grant for $50,000.”
“As 2020 has been a devastating year for so many, especially non-profit organizations, this gift is timely and appreciated more than we can express!” the Commission noted on Facebook.