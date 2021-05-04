Plymouth Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Brandon Jamal Carter, a suspect in the shooting death of a Plymouth man.
Police and deputies responded to Carol’s Variety Store No. 2 at 702 E. Main St. in Plymouth around 1 p.m. Tuesday (April 27) to a report of a person who had been shot multiple times. Law enforcement discovered Cedric Gillard, 35, of Plymouth dead at the scene.
Carter, 44, of Roper was identified as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest for homicide has been issued. Carter is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Washington County High School was placed lockdown for a period of time.
Any information on this homicide should be directed to Chief Investigator Ryan Soria of the Plymouth Department at 252-506-1509.