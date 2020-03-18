The following restrictions, cancellations and postponements have been submitted to the Chowan Herald. We will update this list on Facebook as more information becomes available.
Postponements
Edenton Tea Party Chapter, NSDAR, Genetic Genealogy Workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library has been postponed.
- The Edenton Lion Club's Breakfast for the Blind scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. The new date has not been decided. Those who have purchased tickets should hold on to them to use at the new event.
Until further notice, the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center will be running on a modified schedule. While there will be someone in the house to answer questions, the door will remain closed to visitors. Should assistance be needed for information or to make a purchase form our gift shop, please call the House phone. 252-482-7800. This also means that trolley tours will be suspended for the time being.
Cancellations
- The Edenton Rotary Club pancake breakfast is canceled.
- The North Carolina United Methodist Church cancelled all Sunday services for March 15 and March 22.
- The 2020 Albemarle Master Gardener Spring Garden Show, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 20, in Hertford, is canceled.
- Edenton Baptist Church canceled services for today, March 18.
The Albemarle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution meeting of March 19 is cancelled. We will let you know by email sometime in the future when we will meet again.
The Chowan Republican Convention, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been revised to a virtual convention because of the Covid-19 panic. Election of delegates and alternates to the District and State conventions, which is the primary business of the convention, will be done by email. Any Republican registered in Chowan County may request to be considered for election by sending an email to the Chairman at jrobison@embarqmail.com. The chairman will distribute a slate of candidates to all county Republicans for which he has an email address. All eligible Republicans may vote by email addressed to the chairman by noon Saturday. Results will be distributed by email.
There will still be an informal gathering at the Chowan Public Safety Center at 10 a.m. Saturday to meet and speak with candidates.
- The Edenton Woman's Club meeting for April 1 at the 1767 Courthouse has been cancelled.
Easels in the Garden, scheduled for May 1-2, has been cancelled.
Restrictions
From Vidant Chowan Hospital: value family presence when loved ones are in the hospital. At the same time, we are responsible for protecting patients from being exposed to infectious viruses.
Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state of North Carolina, as well as the high number of people with respiratory viruses in our community, we are temporarily expanding our visitation restrictions for patient and visitor safety.
Effective immediately, only immediate family members over the age of 16 and not exhibiting any symptoms of illness may visit a Vidant hospital. Vidant has also suspended all group education classes and events. If you have questions about a class or event you are registered for, please call 855-MyVidant.
Learn more about our visitation restrictions, COVID-19 and the steps you can take to help protect yourself: https://bit.ly/2U2tAXO
Clerk of Superior court's office:
’s extreme health and safety concerns have prompted extreme precautionary and proactive measures to be implemented at the 1980 C H O W A N County Courthouse, in particular the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office. BEGINNING AT NOON ON FRIDAY THE 13TH OF MARCH, 2020 THE FRONT DOOR OF THE CLERK’S OFFICE WILL BE LOCKED, thereby barring entry. A Clerk of Superior Court Staff member and/or the Clerk himself will monitor and field, on a case by case basis, requests for assistance. When necessary, please attempt to communicate through electronic means between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm: Telephone (252) 368-5000 FAX (252) 368-5001.
Two large notices have been placed on the single front door entrance, and one each on the side entry doors to the courthouse advising patrons, “YOU SHOULD NOT ENTER THE COURTHOUSE IF YOU:” and it goes on to list preventive health and travel restrictions.
THESE MEASURES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.