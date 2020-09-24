Edenton Town Council is moving closer to selecting people to serve on the Human Relations Committee.
Council members will interview with 25 prospective members, meetings split between Monday and next Tuesday, Sept. 29; names listed below.
“We have some really good names on that list. We had a great meeting Monday night a little over half the applicants there,” Mayor Jimmy Stallings said. “It is going to be a large job picking the 10 or 12 people to be on the actual committee. The hopes and dreams of the committee are that we can pick the best people for the job, that we can choose people who will put their personal agendas aside and look for ways to improve relations for all people in Edenton and Chowan County.”
Council member Roger Coleman added, “The development of a commission that would address local issues related to racial equality and inclusiveness has long been of interest. It’s especially hopeful that so many residents have applied. This points out not only the interest but the need.”
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said the plan is for applicants to participate in one or two educational sessions in October. Council’s goal is for commission members to be appointed in November.
Coleman said Edenton as a town has positioned itself as a place of historical significance.
“However, I think our focus has been mostly from the perspective of a white culture. This has limited our understanding of what it means to be a just and inclusive community,” he said.
Coleman said it is his hope that this commission can rectify these limitations and, through specific actions such as re-setting budget priorities, re-evaluating community celebrations and monuments, and re-thinking patterns of leadership, create a more hopeful and equitable future for all.
“I think Edenton can become a model for other communities to follow in how to address issues racial equality and inclusiveness. Creation of the Human Relations Commission is a major step in accomplishing this.”
Human Relations Committee applicants are John R. Shannon, Stella Simpson-Brothers, William A. Caudle Jr., Rebecca Hearn, Emma Bonner, Norman Brinkley Jr., Marilyn Heiser, Melvin Tatem, Percy Foxwell, Susan Inglis, Lois Thompson, Jacqueline Hardy Lassiter, Robert Beasley, Jim Chesson, Marshall I. Jordan Sr., John Morehead, Benjamin F. Speller Jr., Darnell E.White, Audrey Bond, Missie Harrell, Cynthia Marie Herlong, Julien Mordecai, Patricia White, Sally Blount and Miles B. Coxe.