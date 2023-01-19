EDENTON - Mediacom Communications reported on Jan. 9 that it enrolled more than 40,000 customers in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new federal program which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills.
Among Mediacom customers receiving the ACP benefit today, over 600 are North Carolina residents living in smaller communities and towns where the company’s fiber network delivers broadband service.
With more economically vulnerable families eligible to use the ACP benefit, Mediacom is expanding its efforts to raise awareness for the program that just celebrated its one-year anniversary.
The ACP benefit is offered through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It provides qualifying households with a monthly credit of up to $30 toward service from participating Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The ACP credit can be applied to any residential service Mediacom offers.
To deliver maximum cost savings to families, Mediacom created a $30 internet plan called Connect-2-Complete Plus (C2C+). Mediacom waives installation and equipment fees for ACP-eligible customers subscribing to this plan. When paired with the $30 ACP credit, this allows households to receive Mediacom’s C2C+ service at no cost.
“On a daily basis, people need to access online resources for work, school and healthcare,” said local Mediacom Operations Director Kim Mason. “A home connection is essential, and that’s why our technicians connect more people every week who can use the ACP benefit with Mediacom to gain reliably-fast internet and Wi-Fi in their homes.”
Mason explained that Mediacom’s North Carolina network uniformly delivers speeds up to 1-Gigabit-per-second and is available to residents and businesses living in parts of nine northeastern N.C. counties.
Communities in the company’s service area include Edenton, Currituck, Camden, Hertford, Plymouth, Windsor and others. In all North Carolina areas, she said, Mediacom has customers currently using the ACP benefit.
“Mediacom was founded on the idea that America’s small communities deserve the same or better telecommunications services as our nation’s large, metropolitan areas. Acting on this mission, we’ve connected hundreds of low-income families in North Carolina. It’s a good feeling to bring our high-speed internet to families who struggle financially,” Mason said.
The FCC awards the monthly ACP credit to families with income at 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline or lower, and to those who qualify for certain other forms of government assistance. The broadband credit is limited to one per household. The ACP benefit is available to both new and existing Mediacom customers who qualify.
Individuals interested in participating in the ACP must confirm eligibility to enroll in the program. Information is available at local Mediacom service centers or by calling: (855) 330-6918 (toll-free). Program details are presented in English and non-English languages at the online site: http://mediacomcable.com/acp.
North Carolina counties where Mediacom’s fiber network is available: Chowan, Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Martin, Northampton, Perquimans, Tyrrell, Washington.
About Mediacom Communications
Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to over 1.4 million households and businesses across 22 states.
The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.