Safeguarding students online.
That was the aim of a 40-minute presentation at the Boys & Girls Club of Edenton on Wednesday afternoon.
Dylan Bunn and Ryan Clemons, special agents working for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), visited Edenton to speak on behalf of the HSI iGuardian program.
Edenton Police Chief and HSI Task Force Officer Henry King was also present for the presentation.
HSI is one of two components of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The primary function of HSI is to investigate the violation of over 400 U.S. laws ranging from terrorism and human smuggling to money laundering, art theft and cyber exploitation of children.
Bunn and Clemons, who work to investigate cyber crimes and child exploitation, spoke to a group of 17 Chowan Middle School students about guarding themselves online and on social media. Both agents are based at a regional office that oversees cyber crimes in northeast North Carolina.
“We work with the iGuardian program as a way of outreach to kids and to keep them educated on how to be safeguarded online,” Bunn said. “What we do [at HSI] is to go after internet predators and child predators.”
iGuardian is a direct result of the collaboration between the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and HSI. The aim of the project is “focused on keeping children and teens safe from online predators through education and awareness,” according to its official website.
Some of the topics broached by Bunn and Clemons included avoiding potential predators, steering clear of sharing personal information and the consequences of uploading explicit or inappropriate photos.
“How many of you have cell phones?” Bunn asked the students.
Almost every hand raised in response.
“How many of you have social media?”
Again, almost every hand raised. Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and a handful of others were mentioned as popular platforms among the students.
The prevalence and accessibility of the internet and social media to minors was something that Bunn emphasized as potentially dangerous. He warned of predators that seek to exploit children via revealing images, unwarranted gifts and suggestive messages.
“Some of these guys are really sophisticated online,” Clemons added, advising the audience against sharing any identifiable information or details about themselves.
A few of the students in the audience knew quite a bit about internet safety already, which impressed the duo.
While the presentation was mainly a cautionary one, Bunn did acknowledge that it is okay to enjoy the internet and social media for everything that it offers.
“There’s not a bad guy lurking around every corner and a lot of times it may be exactly what you think it is, but you just don’t know, so you gotta be careful when you’re online,” Bunn said.