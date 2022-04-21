Edenton leaders recently heard a proposal to bring a trolley pub to the town’s streets.
Picture a group of six to fourteen adults, pedaling their way down Water Street, craft beer in hand, laughs aplenty. Sounds appealing? Edenton resident John McCall thinks so.
McCall brought forward a business plan and vision he had for the idea to the Edenton Town Council meeting on April 12.
“My wife and I came up with the idea a few months ago,” he told the council. “We live on East Eden Street and see the trolley come by every day. We were looking for ideas that young people could get on board with. An interactive way for people to view the town.”
Trolley pubs, as they are known throughout North Carolina, have become popular in cities such as Norfolk, Raleigh, Charlotte and Wilmington. They are pedal-powered pub-crawling trolleys that navigate streets of downtown districts with sometimes tipsy patrons onboard, seated around a bar that makes up the body of the trolley.
In cities across the region, they have seen varying degrees of success, utilized for simple nighttime tours, bachelorette parties, weddings and birthdays.
McCall said that a trolley pub in Edenton would not be franchised the same way the trolleys are in other local cities. It would be locally owned by himself and his wife.
A minimum of six riders would be needed per trip to power the trolley. The maximum occupancy would be 14 riders plus one driver, who steers the trolley and can stop it at any time via a personal brake.
As for pricing, McCall said that initial costs would be around $25 per seat, with the option to rent the entire trolley for $300 with two seats being free.
Set times would be 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. If tickets are purchased for the set times, they may also include tickets to see the Roanoke River Lighthouse and 1767 Chowan County Courthouse, regardless of whether or not riders choose to stop there – which could direct more money to local landmarks.
Alcohol would be BYOB and limited to one cooler per party, with hard liquor and glass bottles not permitted, encouraging the recycling of aluminum cans.
No one would be permitted to step off the trolley and drink freely on the street and the trolley operator would have a final say on permitting someone aboard given their current state of inebriation. Anyone overly intoxicated would be asked to leave.
Potential stops along a hypothetical route could include the Roanoke River Lighthouse, future Herringbone Restaurant, Hayes Plantation (upon state acquisition), the Mill Village and the 1767 Courthouse.
Sponsors at the time include Surf, Wind and Fire and Edenton Bay Trading Company. Tickets could be purchased from each of these locations prior to touring and alcohol could also be utilized onboard the trolley from each of these establishments, keeping everything local.
If approved, the trolley pub could also be expanded to the Edenton Pilgrimage of Historic Homes and Christmas Candlelight Tour (with stops at each home), Halloween ghost tours, weddings and birthdays.
Councilman Hackney High Jr. asked McCall who would be responsible for the drivers.
McCall said that he would hire his own drivers for the trolley.
“We would want someone with a historical knowledge of Edenton and who is entertaining in their own right,” McCall said.
High also inquired as to the length of time it would be to get the trolley on the road if council were to approve the plan in the future.
“It takes about three to four months to manufacture one of these trolleys, but we are also looking at used trolleys as well,” McCall said. “We don’t know as much about the used trolley market, however.”
Council was enthusiastic about the idea and thanked McCall for his time. Town Manager Corey Gooden and Assistant Town Manager DeWayne Whealton said they would follow up with McCall to work on proper language for ordinances and operating procedures for council’s consideration.
Other business addressed by council included:
• Courtney Cottrell from Albemarle Hopeline presented briefly before council on what Hopeline does and who they serve. Albemarle Hopeline provides victims to domestic abuse and sexual assault, with an undisclosed emergency shelter in Elizabeth City and a client service center in Edenton. The town of Edenton provides monetary assistance to the organization.
• Council unanimously approved (High motion, Councilman Craig Miller second) updating the town’s conflict of interest policy.
• Council unanimously approved (High motion, Miller second) a bid for $25,418.12 for Practical Computing of Camden to upgrade the audio and visual equipment in council chambers for future meetings.
• Council unanimously approved (Councilman Sambo Dixon motion, Miller second) the sale of the Edenton Police Department’s DART System Simulator.
• Council unanimously approved (Dixon motion, Miller second) a budget amendment for $500,000 of revenue for the Harbor Town Ferry Project, as part of the established contingency.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Councilman Roger Coleman second) the appointment of Mike Nicholls as the first alternate to Corey Gooden on the N.C. Eastern Municipal Power Agency Board of Commissioners.
• Council unanimously approved (Coleman motion, Miller second) proclaiming May 27, 2022 as a day recognizing the Rev. Melvin Tatem and his family and their local accomplishments. They will be having a reunion on May 27 at Leon Nixon’s.
• Council unanimously approved (High motion, Miller second) approving a request for professional service from Insight Planning and Development for work on the town’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) properties in North Edenton.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Dixon seconds) a travel request approval for Gooden, Miller and Mayor Jimmy Stallings to attend the North Carolina League of Municipalities CityVision conference in Wilmington from April 26-28. The cost is around $1,400 per person not including $500 registration fees.
• High told council that the Administrative Committee is nearing final recommendations on locations to move the town’s Confederate statue.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.