Chowan County Commissioners are working to trim expenses out of a proposed budget of $17,764,240 so the county doesn’t have to raise property taxes. During fiscal year 2019-2020, which ends June 30, the budget was $17,710,626.
The board held several work sessions to discuss the budget. One is scheduled for today, June 11.
Developing the new fiscal year’s budget has been a challenge due to the “uncertain economic impact that we face due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Howard said. “the financial effect of the COVID-19 crisis has not yet been determined and we have estimate revenues to the best of our abilities using guidance from multiple sources, including Local Government Commission, UNC School of Government and our colleagues in other local governments.”
The current proposed budget keeps the property tax rate at $0.755 per $100 value on real and person property and motor vehicles listed as of Jan. 1, 2020.
The proposed general fund revenues, excluding Social Services, is $15,862,267, with 71% of that total being Ad Valorem Taxes ($11,186,463).
The county anticipates collecting $1,840,524 in sales tax revenue during the upcoming fiscal year, a reduction of 25% from the current year projected revenue due to the impact of COVID-19.
The proposed general fund expenditures are $15,862,267. Of that total, 38% or $6,009,820, will go toward public safety, which includes the Sheriff’s Office, 911, jail, EMS and animal shelter. Public education — Edenton-Chowan Schools, College of the Albemarle and Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library — will receive $4,323,528 of the total, or 27%.
The total General Fund is $41,341 over the 2019-20 budget.
According to the budget, a total of $1,728,473 — $1,568,139 in principal and $160,334 in interest — will go toward paying the county’s debt. Last year, that amount was $2,362,147.
Below is a listing a few of the budget highlights. The complete budget can be found online and requested from the county. Information on how to access the budget is included in this newspaper.
- In terms of the public safety agencies, the budget appropriates $1,493,826 for the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office; $887,702 for the county’s detention center; $560,332, for the 911 system; $962,917, for EMS; $70,693 for animal control; and $217,998 for building maintenance at the Public Safety Center Building, Courthouse and jail.
- In terms of public education, $3.5 million is allotted Edenton-Chowan Schools, while $200,000 will go toward the College of Albemarle. Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will receive $193,000 in operating expenses and $38,985 for building maintenance needs.
- In terms of government, $464,751 goes toward administrative and finance operations, while $425,170 goes to maintain department operations.
- In terms of human services, $939,493 is allocated for Social Services fund. The recreation department will have $513,424 to operate and an additional $69,000 for the maintenance needs at the Northern Chowan Community Center.
The proposed budget anticipates $2,841,466 in revenues and expenditures from the Social services program.
For fire districts, the county will spend $234,968 to the Center Hill Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department The Town of Edenton will receive $422,415 for its fire services to the non-town residents of Chowan County. The budget includes $15,000 for a tanker to the Belvidere Chappell Hill Fire Department which often provides services in Chowan County.
The fire districts’ budgets are on in the general fund.