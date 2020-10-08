Advocates of the proposed sales tax voiced their praise for supporting its passage on the Nov. 3 general election.
Earlier this year, the Chowan Board of Commissioners agreed to put the sales tax hike referendum on the November ballot. According to county officials, the quarter-cent increase, if approved by voters, would generate an additional $300,000 annually in sales tax revenue for the county.
Commissioners also adopted a non-binding resolution stating their intent to spend the additional sales tax revenue on a new school to replace John A. Holmes High School.
The proposed .25%, also called a ¼ of a penny sales tax, on your ballot this year would NOT apply to prescription drugs, unprepared foods (groceries), gas, vehicles, or property.
As an example, a $50 gift purchase at a retail store would be taxed 12 cents. This type of tax lowers the local tax burden by allowing visitors to help fund projects. The funds raised, estimated at $300,000 per year, would be used to help fund the John A. Holmes High School project. The new school building will remain on the existing downtown Edenton campus.
“A 1/4 of a penny is such a small price to pay for a project that will have such a large positive impact on our community,” Destination Downtown Edenton Executive Director Jennifer Harriss said. “DDE worked hard to keep the High School in downtown Edenton and now we want to help see the project come to fruition A new high school is a vote for our community’s future! Education and our children should be the top priority for recruiting and expanding our business community.”
A point of view shared by Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer.
“The high school project is an amazing opportunity for our community to provide a state-of-the-art facility to our children for generations to come,” he said. “A newly designed building will enhance the educational experience of students and prepare them to be future-ready. Using the 1/4 of a penny sales tax is a way to lower or eliminate the additional property tax burden needed to fund construction of a new high school. The community has shown overwhelming support for keeping the school location downtown, and we listened.”
Sasscer noted that the ballot question does not mention the high school due to state and federal regulations governing how it’s worded, but the Commissioners made an official resolution to allocate the funds for John A. Holmes High School. Approximately 30% of the proposed ¼ of a penny or .25% sales tax proposed by the County Commissioners would be paid by people traveling through the County to fund this project, he said.
DDE Board President Nelson Spear said students, teachers and families deserve a new high school, a modern facility with the latest education tools and technologies. In addition, a new high school will provide an enormous positive economic impact to the entire county, not just downtown.
“The investment that would be made in building a new school on the current downtown campus would have benefits for decades, helping to keep families in Chowan County and bringing others here, helping recruit future teachers and professionals and businesses to our area, helping to spur economic development in the areas surrounding the campus and throughout the county, continuing to build on the strong partnership we have between the school and our downtown; so many positives,” he said.
The DDE Board of Directors felt it was absolutely necessary to support this effort to encourage voters to vote for the proposed sales tax increase.
“This proposal, while only a piece of the economic puzzle to fund the project, would help lower the tax burden on county residents by allowing visitors to help fund the project. I would strongly encourage everyone to vote ‘FOR’ this proposal,” Spear said.
Joy Harvill, chairman of the Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation, said it’s time for a new school.
“Our community has led the way for public education in North Carolina for 250 years,” she said. “But we’ve let our flagship educational institution grow old and tired and we have not kept our position as a leader in public education. We’ve seen our children leave our community for better opportunities. It’s time for us to change that. We need to invest in ourselves, our children and our community. We need this small 1/4 of one penny to build a new Johnny Holmes High School. Our students deserve an opportunity to receive the best possible education possible, they deserve an opportunity to have productive careers in Edenton and Chowan County. I ask for your support on November 3rd in support of the 1/4 penny referendum.”