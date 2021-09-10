Those wishing to file for next year’s elections are facing an important date.
Thursday, Sept. 16 is the last day for any would-be candidates to be registered to vote. They also must be members of the party they will choose to represent in the election.
Chowan County Board of Elections Director Terry Meyers said there is also a change in state law regarding filing for the office of sheriff in North Carolina.
“Previously the registration to run for sheriff included a one-year residence,” Meyers said. “That has been changed and is the same as other offices – 90 days registered and a registered voter in the county. The sheriff candidate will be required to have a background check performed to qualify to accept the job.”
The Chowan County Board of Elections is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each weekday, and is located at 730 North Granville St., Suite D in Edenton.