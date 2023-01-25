Billboard 1

An anti-monument billboard, funded by Emancipate NC and local protestors, is seen on U.S. 17 near the Chowan River Bridge in Bertie County last week.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

Protestors seeking the removal or relocation of Edenton’s Confederate monument took their demonstrations to the next level last week, following the installation of an anti-monument billboard just outside of town.

The billboard, located along U.S. 17 about two miles west of the Chowan River Bridge in Bertie County near Black Rock Deli, is visible to around 22,000 drivers a week, according to protestors.

