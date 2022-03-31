The Edenton Woman’s Club (EWC) has announced that this year’s Woman of the Year Award winners are Carlette Pruden and Debbie Feger, co-Chairs of the 2021 Edenton Pilgrimage Tour of Historic Homes.
When presenting the awards at a luncheon held at the Oyster Bar Restaurant recently, Club President Pam Wagner stated, “Carlette and Debbie represent the very best of the volunteer spirit. Their efforts far exceeded expectations during a particularly challenging period that we’ve all been through.”
The Woman of the Year Award goes to the EWC member who has embodied the club’s goal of working toward the betterment of the community.
Since its founding in 1949, the EWC has continuously provided scholarships, supported community development projects and funded historic preservation efforts in the Edenton area.
Carlette Pruden and Debbie Feger led the 2021 Pilgrimage Tour committee through the uncertainties and delays of the COVID-19 epidemic, organized the participation of homeowners and the work of hundreds of volunteers and community partners.
“Edenton Woman’s Club, thank you for this special recognition. I feel very honored, this award came by teamwork. EWC is a wonderful Civic organization to be a member of,” said Pruden upon winning the award. “As our 2021-2022 theme states, embrace our differences, learn from each other.”
“The EWC Woman’s Club is a fulfilling way to help the community and make lasting friendships in the process,” said Feger.
Proceeds from the biennial Pilgrimage Tour are donated to historic preservation projects in Edenton. To date over $ 1 million has been donated.
The 2023 Pilgrimage is scheduled for April 13-14, 2023.
For more information about the Woman of the Year Award, the work of the EWC, or about the 2023 Pilgrimage, please contact Pam Wagner (252) 368-1118 or email her at pwagnered@gmail.com.