A proposal that would have allowed Edenton residents a greater voice before decisions are made was slashed last week in a 4-3 town council ruling that saw Mayor Jimmy Stallings cast a rare tie-breaking vote.
The vote, which was to move the public comment portion of the town council’s agenda from the end of the meeting to the beginning, saw the support of council members Hackney High, Roger Coleman and Aaron Coston.
Those not in favor of moving the public comment period were council members Sambo Dixon, Elton Bond and Craig Miller, with Stallings voting in their favor.
The proposal was first brought before council by High during a special/committee meeting on May 23, which sparked debate amongst council about the “need” to move the public comment period.
“Councilman Coleman and I have discussed this for a few weeks and felt it was right for consideration,” High said May 23. “I have represented the school board for almost 30 years now and they have a public comment session near the beginning of their meeting.”
High told his colleagues that the council does not hear the public’s thoughts until after matters have already been discussed. He also said he had received constituent feedback about moving the public comment period.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said that town officials had received input from residents as well.
Coleman said that he researched the legality of moving public comment and found no issues.
Bond was quick to express his hesitancy on the measure.
“I think that people want to hear the council’s decision before they comment,” Bond claimed. “I thought we held meetings like this to transact business. I’d rather take care of the business first, then go to the public part [of the meeting].”
Bond expressed a personal concern that if public comment was moved to the beginning, council meetings would become longer.
High said that meetings would be the same length no matter if public comment was at the beginning or at the end.
“Part of our business as a council is listening [to constituents],” Coleman said. “A meeting is a good time to do that. Last week, somebody was here to testify about the trolley pub proposal and we voted to table it during the meeting, so they went home early because we had already made a decision.”
Bond said that people could come to earlier meetings to speak on upcoming issues.
Typically, items are introduced during committee meetings, a few weeks before regular meetings. While the public may learn of some issues to come at the next regular meeting, public comment is not allowed during these committee meetings.
Agendas for regular meetings are often not finalized until around 96 hours beforehand, so the public is not aware of the full agenda until just a couple of days before meetings.
Since the comment period is currently at the end of agendas, residents may have zero opportunities to make a public comment on items between their introduction at committee meetings and final votes at regular meetings.
Certain issues sometimes warrant public hearings, but not all.
Dixon agreed with Bond, saying that he never saw it as “something that was broken.”
“I’m not saying I’m particularly against [moving comment], I just hadn’t really thought of it until tonight,” Dixon said. “I hear opinions from the public when I walk down the street. ”
Dixon later asked if there was a consensus on other small towns and how they addressed public comment.
The Chowan Herald found that Edenton was one of the only municipalities in northeast North Carolina that holds public comment at the end of meetings.
Local towns with public comment before business include:
- Hertford;
- Elizabeth City;
- Columbia;
- Plymouth;
- Williamston;
- Ahoskie;
- Manteo;
- Nags Head;
- Kitty Hawk;
- Kill Devil Hills;
- Southern Shores;
- Duck;
- Washington; and
- Tarboro
On June 14, the proposal to move the comment period was tabled at the behest of High, who wished to have a full council for the vote.
The issue finally resurfaced at the special/committee meeting on July 25.
Bond and Dixon reiterated that they did not see the issue as broken and wanted to leave it where it is.
Coleman and High retained their earlier positions, with Coleman making a motion to move public comment to the beginning of the agenda. High offered a second.
Following the tie 3-3 vote, Stallings stepped in to stop the proposal.
“I will happily vote to stop this,” Stallings said, concluding the matter.
Coleman later said that the council took a “step backwards” with the decision and he hoped they would reconsider in the future.
After the meeting, Miller justified his decision to The Chowan Herald.
“Hearing what citizens have to say is extremely important to all of us,” Miller said. “In my opinion, listening to citizens’ comments prior to our scheduled business meeting will just cloud my mind with important citizen concerns before we actually get to address the business at hand.”
Miller said that if he hears comments at the end, it gives him a chance to free his mind to listen.
High chimed in after the meeting as well.
“I felt moving the public dialogue part of our agenda to the beginning of the meeting would be more considerate and respectful to our citizens and would allow them to offer their opinions on agenda items before council voted on them,” High said. “Even though we did not agree on this issue, I respect the vote of my fellow councilmen and Mayor Stallings.”
Coston said that the comments from councilmen about focusing on “business first,” rather than the public, is giving off a bad perception.
“It makes sense that if we’re going to vote and to let the public have influence, to hear from them at the beginning,” Coston said.
Several residents, who frequently attend council meetings, expressed disappointment and frustration with the decision.
“Town council should understand that when we vote them into office, we are in effect hiring them to do a job for us. They are our employees,” said resident Rod Phillips. “Yet they try to do as little as possible in public view. These council meetings seem to be a formality to rubber stamp decisions they’ve frequently already made.”
“I don’t feel the town council really welcomes public comment at any time,” said Jessie Rivers.
Rivers was also disappointed in the lack of a comment during special meetings.
Bill Miller said he feels that citizens may be of “lesser importance” at council meetings.
“I am concerned that the council and the mayor are, through this vote, minimizing the potential for dialogue that could occur at public sessions,” Miller added.
Vince Burgher, who often attends meetings via Zoom call, applauded those who voted in favor of moving public comment.
“Those council members (Bond, Dixon, Miller) who voted against the measure, including the Mayor himself, continue to display an unequivocal neglect for the public input, suppress comment via virtual format, fail to respond to comments in open forum and feel they have unquestionable authority in this town,” Burgher said. “They are poorly mistaken, as the advancement of the town is moving past the good old boy system.”
John Mitchener, a former elected official, said that good ideas may be squashed if public comment remains at the end of meetings.
“Office holders must never assume that once elected they have superior knowledge on all agenda items,” Mitchener said.
Phillips concluded by wondering why so many residents do not show up to meetings.
“Unfortunately, out of a town population of about 4,300, usually only a dozen or so of us will show up,” Phillips said. “Perhaps many of us feel that there’s no point? And why would we have come to that conclusion?”