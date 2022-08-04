A proposal that would have allowed Edenton residents a greater voice before decisions are made was slashed last week in a 4-3 town council ruling that saw Mayor Jimmy Stallings cast a rare tie-breaking vote.

The vote, which was to move the public comment portion of the town council’s agenda from the end of the meeting to the beginning, saw the support of council members Hackney High, Roger Coleman and Aaron Coston.

