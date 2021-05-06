Editor's note: Below are the written comments submitted via e-mail to the Edenton planning board for its May 3, 2021, meeting. During the meeting it discussed a draft short-term rental ordinance, as the town's current United Development Ordinance does not address such rentals. The correspondences start with the identification of the person submitting the comment.
From: Bryn Bunn, 401 E. King St., Edenton
To the Planning Board and the Town Council:
After reading the recent comments published in The Chowan Herald from the recent Planning Board meeting in regards to opposition to Short Term Rentals, as a citizen of Edenton and owner of a home used as a Short Term Rental, I am particularly concerned. I see outlandish comments trying to convince you that these properties are some sort of evil brothels that will leach our great town. Comments such as “unsupervised AirBnB”, “revolving door of strangers”, “uncontrollable parking, noise and nuisance”, and “adversely impact our hospitality industries” are very misleading, and I would like to help shed light on what a Short Term Rental truly is, and how they do benefit our community.
As more and more Americans have become interested in travelling, the need for lodging has grown over the past 20 years. However, travel for fun has traditionally been reserved for the wealthy. Short Term Rentals began as a network of rooms in homes and whole houses around the country that offered people places to stay in areas they would likely not travel to or be able to find lodging. They provided the opportunity to families to travel in a way that was not an option in the past. Most offer numerous bedrooms, kitchens, and living arrangements allowing travelers the chance to experience an area as if they were at home as opposed to being cramped into a hotel or Bed and Breakfast. They also offer it at a price point that allows whole families to make vacations they otherwise would be unable to take. In previous generations, the demographic of traveler was mainly elder/retired and with enough wealth to splurge 1-2 weeks’wages on a weekend stay. Now, Generation X’ers and Millennials are not waiting until their empty-nest and retiring years to travel. They are traveling in their early years and with their children. They are choosing to travel and experience areas other than Disney World, and they are choosing to spend money now. This generational movement has created the need for partial and whole house rentals, because they need kitchens, refrigerators, and numerous bedrooms. These are requirements not offered by hotels or traditional Bed and Breakfast properties. As a result, they are seeking out Short Term Rentals. In many instances, they are basing their travel plans on where Short Term Rentals are located, and then deciding which town they might like to visit.
Now, enter Edenton into the discussion. Edenton is a town almost entirely dependent on tourism. In 2019, an estimated $24.1 million was generated by tourism. As rural America has sharply declined over the past 50 years, Edenton has rallied and survived despite the closure of the Cotton Mill and decline in industry in the area over that same period. Millions of dollars have been astutely invested in improving the downtown area, preserving historical homes, maintaining the Historic Courthouse, and moving a river lighthouse to become an iconic waterfront fixture. However, without tourists to come enjoy these things, Edenton slips into desolation as have so many small towns even within a stone’s throw of our town limits. Tourism keeps our restaurants open all year long, allows for locals to open shops, keeps our Arts Council thriving, and provides us the tax revenue to have nice parks, a water-front open and safe for the public, and other amenities that would be unsustainable if we were to simply rely on tax revenue generated from property and local sales taxes.
Short Term Rentals are a fixture to generating revenue for small communities. It is no coincidence that Edenton has seen some of its greatest gains in tourism dollars over the past couple of years during the same time we have seen an increase in Short Term Rentals. With Short Term Rentals being part of the hospitality industry here in Edenton, we now offer travelers wanting to bring their children to our great town. $15-20k in food alone is generated yearly by each Short Term Rental. To disallow Short Term Rentals, especially whole house rentals altogether would be an action against Edenton. It would turn away thousands of dollars from our economy and basically tell those hundreds of travelers per year, “You are not welcome in Edenton.”
I echo Mr. Quinn’s words, but not his sentiment, in the last meeting. “Let’s concentrate on our future versus our long term gain which can be destructive to our long term goals to meet our needs. Let’s be careful and long term in decision making. We are a small town with great assets. Let’s not misuse them.” Disallowing Short Term Rentals in Edenton would be very destructive to our long term goals and needs. Attacking the tourism market is counter to working to sustain Edenton. We have great assets in Edenton, and such regulations would be a deliberate misuse of them.
Editor's note: In the correspondence to the planning board, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton notes that the next comments are from a property owner whose home is outside of the town's zoning jurisdiction, so the regulations the town in considering would not impact the property.
From: Carroll Lassiter
Dear Council Members:
I would like to add my opinions to the discussion concerning Short Term Rentals.
When my mother passed six years ago, I chose to keep the house where we were a family. The income from Airbnb rentals provides the means to that end paying taxes,insurance, utilities and maintenance. All of this income is poured into Edenton’s economy.
Guests are a diverse group including families coming for weddings, reunions, birthdays and funerals.There are prospective home buyers, bass tournament fishermen, baseball families, and of course tourists visiting the areas many attractions.
Short term rentals add to the choices visitors make make. It seems to me that ”more is better” for the visitors, for Edenton’s tourism and for those of us adding an income stream.
Thank you for giving weight to this opinion.
From: Tom Gandee, Blount Street, Edenton
I would like to make my position known as a relatively new town resident, that I DO NOT believe that residential homes should be turned into over night rental units. Our amazing historic residential homes and streets are peaceful and quite. It is why we moved here two years ago. Having a home turned over to a group for a night or weekend could be devastating to a neighborhood if turned over to a wedding or party group.
Residential neighborhoods were created and zoned as homes for the residents and not to be turned into commercial income properties for investors.
Don’t destroy what we have!
From: Cheryl Orr, owner of the Cotton Gin Inn
I am unable to attend the Planning Board meeting where discussion of short-term rentals will take place.
When I moved to Edenton to begin my business there were three Airbnb rentals, which I know because we used one during the renovation. Many of my friends own them. I think that it’s wonderful to be an entrepreneur as I am one myself with this start-up venture. Now that number is well over 30 and growing. To compete I also list on Air B and B and VRBO and have had a few bookings, but nothing of consequence.
I do however have issue where breakfast offerings are served in rentals that are not store-bought and prepackaged -- a health code violation if the rental is not inspected as other businesses. Another issue is if wine is served as a complimentary token -- a state ABC ordinance where it cannot when money is taken for a room as a liquor license is needed. A local competitor had reported that I offered my guests wine and an officer showed up threatening to arrest me and upsetting my mother when I first opened. I tried to explain it is just hospitality and he said it was not and that any one receiving money for a room or service cannot serve without a license,even if it is meant to be a gift.
Another concern I have to level the field is the issue of Chowan County Business Personal Property Tax. The inns are taxed on anything construed as part of the business, and when a rental property owner purchases items for their rental those items and furnishings should be taxed just as inns are taxed. My business is also my home, as are many rentals, and I do have personal property here, but bedding, towels, mattresses, and any décor solely for their business as a rental should also be assessed.
I also have issue with locals trying to poach my guests, rather than paying as I do for advertising. I had two couples stay for several days that are both regular guests. After shopping downtown they returned to the Inn very upset. While walking three different locals began talking with them -- nothing new as we have a friendly town. But each time they were asked where they are staying, and the three different locals asked them to stay in their rentals next time. And then a shopkeeper also did the same thing. They said this was very disappointing and thought our town folk were better.
This is my primary income, not supplemental as with most offering short-term rentals. I cannot survive without room rentals. Two Inns have been for sale for a while and a third closed. Another friend’s inn has had extreme impact and has asked me to send her guests. If I did not have my wedding business where I require the wedding parties rent the inn, as well as my private chef dinners and cooking classes to supplement my business could very well be the next inn for sale.
If we are all to be in business together then let’s work together under the same guidelines and systems of inspections and taxes, and work together to bring tourism in Edenton to the next level.
From: April B. Lane
Dear Councilmen:
As I understand our present codes there are no restrictions in Edenton regarding short term (Airbnb’s) in the historic district and surrounding neighborhoods. I have real concerns about allowing Airbnbs (short-term overnight whole house rentals where no owner is living in the house or on the property) in our historic district and surrounding neighborhoods for the following reasons.
1. By allowing whole house overnight rentals (where no owner is currently living) the security, privacy, stability and comfort of knowing ones neighbors may be lost leading families to leave and move to newer, more secure neighborhoods that have restrictive covenants.
2. The property value of a single family home where the house next door is rented by the night may be negatively affected. ( This could become a matter of requiring full disclosure when listing to sell an adjacent property.)
3. Is there a need to add more overnight rentals in Edenton now? At the present time there are approximately 190-195 rooms available. By adding more available rooms the current owners of B&Bs, motels, homestays (in-house where owner is living) and the future of the Hinton Hotel may be negatively impacted reducing the total occupancy tax collected. This is because collecting occupancy tax from established businesses is assured. Trying to collect from numerous individual owners is more difficult and unreliable.
4. One of the major attractions for our visitors is the uniqueness, beauty and charm of our historic areas surrounded by well kept neighborhoods. Having families move out of these neighborhoods because they don’t want potentially noisy parties next door may lead to the decline of the very neighborhoods that are one of our most outstanding features.
5. I moved to Edenton in 1972. There are almost exactly the same number of people in Edenton and Chowan County as there were then. This is not due to lack of short term rentals. This is due to a lack ofnew industries (jobs) which in part is due to a lack of new and improved schools, major transportation.
From: Libby Newton, Elliott Street, Edenton
As residents of the Edenton Mill Village- we have experienced several short term rentals next door and on our street. While we have not had negative experiences with the STR visitors, I have certainly missed not getting to know neighbors in the traditional ways.
The visitors are in and out and make no contribution to continuity of the neighborhood. It seems houses that would be purchased and welcome new residents to our neighborhood are now becoming investment business ventures.
I personally prefer new neighbors to visitors and am therefore against STR houses in our established neighborhood.
If an individual has a guesthouse or wishes to open up/rent an extra room while they are currently the permanent resident of their home is not making the same type of business venture as one who is buying,furnishing and renting a house.
We have lovely B&B establishments that have long provided for visitors to Edenton, is it really necessary to have an increasing number of STR houses?
From: Lynn and Wayne Burson
Good evening Elizabeth,
I am writing to voice our opposition to the proposed rentals. I lived for several years in Sandbridge, in Virginia Beach, and know what it’s like to have renters coming and going. Weddings were a big draw there and most people come to party. Long, late nights of drinking and “celebrating “ before, during and after the wedding. This is NOT something I want to have to endure in our little Cotton Village home. You also lose a sense of security having people come and go, you never know who will be renting. Crime could become an issue.
People do not respect the fact that they would be staying in a neighborhood but rather have the feeling that “I paid rent so I can do what I want”. Trash in the yard is always a problem. Parking would be a problem. Only a couple of cars can fit in the driveway there so the street would become a parking lot. Speeding cars on these little streets would be horrific. I am also concerned that properties would not be maintained properly.
Edenton's small town charm is what attracts people to it. Rentals of this type will just make it like every other town. It is my understanding, that there area areas where these type of rentals are already allowed. I feel with those areas, and our B&Bs, rental options are adequate.
We are opposed to the rental proposal. We would like the South’s “prettiest” little town to stay that way!
Thank you for your time!
From: Barry and Mimi Starke, Phillips Street, Edenton
ELIZABETH,
Barry and I wish to let you know that we strongly object to any whole house short term rentals in any residential area in the town of Edenton. We feel it destroys the community and neighborhood feeling that Edenton is so delightful for. If more housing for our visitors is desired, then there should be a continued effort to restore the old Hinton building. We feel whole house short term rentals would be a mistake for our town.
From: Diane Pariseau
Good Evening,
I am writing once again to express my concerns about the whole house rentals. Are these really the what is best for our community. Do whole house rentals fit into the towns Vision Statement.
Section 6.
"To be a welcoming and friendly home for all, especially young families, by looking towards the future and preserving the honor of Edenton being named one of America’s prettiest Towns by Forbes.com. The Town will grow our population as sustainable opportunities present themselves, and maintain its strong sense of small-town values and citizens involvement. The Town will preserve and promote its historic resources and unique downtown and focus on community attractiveness. The Town will strive to support our medical facilities and the strong ..."
Do we not want people to come am live here full time? Do we just want people who are going to be passing through who are not invested into our community. Yes they will spend some money but again they are not invested in what is best for our community.
If I bought a house in this town after I sell my Inn I would not want a whole house rental in my neighborhood. I want to know who I am living next to.
Thank you for your time
From: Karen Mastin
Hello Elizabeth, I am a full time resident at 204 N. Granville St. and I am against whole house short term rentals in residential neighborhoods. I live next to one that is currently not being rented out but is vacant most of the time. I would much rather have a full or at least part time resident next to me. As it is, I only see them maybe once a month for a couple days. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thanks
From: Beth Campbell
Good Afternoon,
First thanks for everything you do for the community!
I am Beth Campbell and Gary and I live at 410 E Queen - my thoughts on whole house rentals in our historic community and any community that is not intended for commercial business.
1. Short term renters may buy some souvenirs and eat at local restaurants.
2. Short term renters do not volunteer at the Food Pantry
3. Short term renters do not volunteer at the churches for local initiatives
4. Short term renters have a negative impact on B & B’s and the hotel (Hampton Inn or future Hotel Hinton.
5. Short term renters do not volunteer at the schools when volunteers are needed.
6. Short term renters do not work with the Boys and Girls club in town.
Communities need residents that are here to be an integral part of the neighborhoods and town.
Again thank-you and your team for everything you do!