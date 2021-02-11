Edenton Town Council was to hold a public hearing at its Tuesday meeting regarding a text amendment to Unified Development Ordinance (U.D.O.) amending regulations to add Short-Term Rental as a permissible use in the R-5, R-10, R-14, R-20, RA, CD, CN Zoning Districts and to establish supplemental regulations governing short-term rentals.
Due to the pandemic, town council delayed action on the hearing for at least 24 hours to allow for the acceptance of any written comments on the proposed rezoning.
Tuesday's meeting and its subsequent meeting for the hearing was held after the Chowan Herald's press deadline.
Currently, the UDO does not allow for “Short-Term Rentals, such as airbnb units, in any zoning district.
Article IX of the town’s UDO, Zoning Districts and Maps, states that the town’s residential zoning districts are “designed and intended to secure for the persons who reside there a comfortable, healthy, safe, and pleasant environment in which to live, sheltered from incompatible and disruptive activities that properly belong in nonresidential districts.”
Article IX also indicates that the CD zoning district “established as a district in which to accommodate a wide variety of commercial activities (particularly those that are pedestrian-oriented) in an intensive development pattern in the town's central business district;” and that the CN zoning district is “established as a district in which to allow small, limited retail service and uses which provide goods and services primarily to surrounding residential neighborhoods.”
If approved, the town's Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) would include in Article X, Permissible Use Table Under “Residential Uses,” phrasing that allows “Accessory Dwelling Short-Term Rental,” in R-5, R-10, R-14, R-20, and RA, Residential zoning districts as well as in the CD, Downtown Commercial and CN, Neighborhood Commercial zoning districts by zoning permit (staff review), with specified supplemental regulations as drafted, listed in Article XI, Supplementary Use Regulations. Under “Residential Uses,” allow “Whole House Short-Term Rental” by Special Use Permit review (Board of Adjustment review) in R-5, R-10, R-14, R-20, and RA, Residential zoning districts, and by zoning permit (staff review) in CD, Downtown Commercial and CN, Neighborhood Commercial Zoning District.
In other matters, town council also received the Edenton Police and fire departments monthly reports.
According to the Edenton Fire Department's report, between January 1 and January 31, the agency responded to 10 calls within Edenton, 10 county calls and two residential alarms.
It responded to five automobile accidents, two natural gas leaks, two electrical problems, and installed eight smoke detectors in four homes.
The Edenton Police Department received 47 warrants/subpoenas and served 44 of them in January.
In January 2021, the agency had made 22 arrests, responded to 468 calls and issued 21 traffic citations.
Of its cases in January, the Edenton Police Department had 10 miscellaneous cases, five assaults, one trespassing case, four larceny/shoplifting cases, three drug cases case, five injuries to property case, two weapon violations case, one larceny from a motor vehicle case, one domestic assault case, one concealed weapon case and one sex offense case.