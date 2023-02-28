As winter drags on and more cooking is done indoors, it’s important to remember to not pour grease down the drain.

Grease is a byproduct of cooking that comes from meat fats, lard, oil, butter, margarine, food scraps, baked goods, sauces and dairy products. The improper disposal of grease, as well as fats and oils, can result in plumbing clogs and total blockages of your plumbing pipes.

