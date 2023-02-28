...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
As winter drags on and more cooking is done indoors, it’s important to remember to not pour grease down the drain.
Grease is a byproduct of cooking that comes from meat fats, lard, oil, butter, margarine, food scraps, baked goods, sauces and dairy products. The improper disposal of grease, as well as fats and oils, can result in plumbing clogs and total blockages of your plumbing pipes.
David Myers, Public Works Director for the town of Edenton, spoke to the Chowan Herald last month about the issues that can arise when residents start flooding their drains with grease and cooking leftovers.
“Hot grease is fluid and easy to pour down a drain without thinking ‘where does it go?’” Myers said. “However when grease cools down it solidifies, forming a clog that is difficult to remove, therefore costing the homeowner money to have a plumber come out and repair the problem.”
In the context of grease and oil disposal, drains can be anything from kitchen sinks to bathroom toilets and showers.
If the disposed grease doesn’t stick to a homeowner’s pipes and it instead flows into Edenton’s municipal sewer system, the already existing problem could get extremely worse, Myers says.
“Grease then over time attaches itself to the walls of the sewer line until eventually clogging the pipe, causing a sewer back up into a house or into the streets, which then is a health and safety concern to humans and wildlife,” Myers explained.
The best way to dispose of grease is simple: let the oil or grease cool down, then use a paper towel to soak up the oil or grease before washing the pan. Then throw the paper towel away in a trash can.
Another option is to pour the grease into a container with a lid and throw it away that way.
Never dump cooking oil or grease outside in grass or the woods, it can harm animals and make its way into waterways, spoiling plenty of catches for local anglers. Also – never pour grease directly into trash cans.
For more information on the impact grease and oils can have and potential solutions for your pipes in town, contact the town’s Public Works Department.