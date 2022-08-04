...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A new race recently formed for an upcoming empty seat on the Edenton-Chowan School Board, during the final week of the filing period.
District 3, Seat 1, which includes a vast majority of the town of Edenton, is currently represented by board member Gil Burroughs.
Burroughs recently said he was not seeking re-election this year, believing the school board to need some “younger blood.”
On July 22, Sherronne Battle, of Edenton, put her name in the hat and filed for the seat.
“With the Edenton-Chowan School District embarking upon an ambitious project of replacing the existing John A Holmes High School, I feel that this is a good time for me to run for election to the Board of Education,” Battle told The Chowan Herald. “I have been a resident of the town of Edenton for 21 years, having been a realtor and now currently serving as a volunteer on several community boards.
Battle said she feels it is important to recognize the ongoing importance of public education in the community, while addressing children whose need is for basic reading and math skills as well as retaining staff.
“Remember that success for our students benefits every one of Edenton’s citizens,” Battle said.
Not long after, on July 25, Nancy Heiniger – also of Edenton – filed as well, creating a race for the seat.
Heiniger was out of town on a youth mission trip at press time and could not immediately provide comment.
Filing for the school board election closed on July 29.
The full list of candidates now includes:
At-large seat: Maxine Mason (I) and George Lewis;
District 1, Seat 2: Lisa Perry;
District 2, Seat 2: Ricky Browder (I) and Tom Joyal; and
District 3, Seat 1: Sherronne Battle and Nancy Heiniger