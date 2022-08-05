Joy Harvill (left) of the Edenton Historical Commission presents a $7,000 check to Wes Mattera, Holmes Athletic Director, for a new basketball machine, courtesy of Edenton Police Chief Henry King’s recent raffle fundraiser.
John A. Holmes High School’s basketball program will soon be getting a boost, thanks in part to the efforts of Edenton Police Chief Henry King.
King, who teamed up with the Edenton Historical Commission (EHC) back in the spring, held a nationwide raffle for an autographed basketball from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
Sean Richardson of Alabama was ultimately the winner of the basketball.
The proceeds from said raffle, around $7,000, will go towards purchasing a rebound machine for the Aces’ basketball teams.
King said previously that the machine would help players during practice, returning their shots to them quickly no matter if the shot sunk or not.
A total of 1,400 tickets were sold, according to EHC commissioner Joy Harvill.
“Chief King used his connections to procure a basketball that was autographed by Dr. Shaquille O’Neal, with the intention of conducting a nationwide raffle to raise money for much needed basketball equipment for Holmes,” Harvill said. “Once the ball was in his possession, he approached the Edenton Historical Commission about selling raffle tickets through the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center and via their website.”
Harvill said the Barker House gladly provided their assistance.
Three months later, the $7,000 check was recently presented by Harvill to Wes Mattera, Athletic Director at Holmes.
King, speaking to The Chowan Herald while out of town, said it’s all about the kids.
“We have to let people know that we’re doing this for the kids, it’s all about them,” King said.