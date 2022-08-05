Basketball 1

Joy Harvill (left) of the Edenton Historical Commission presents a $7,000 check to Wes Mattera, Holmes Athletic Director, for a new basketball machine, courtesy of Edenton Police Chief Henry King’s recent raffle fundraiser.

 Contributed Photo

John A. Holmes High School’s basketball program will soon be getting a boost, thanks in part to the efforts of Edenton Police Chief Henry King.

King, who teamed up with the Edenton Historical Commission (EHC) back in the spring, held a nationwide raffle for an autographed basketball from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.