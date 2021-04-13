Edenton spend part of the past weekend cleaning up after a storm brought about 2.2 inches of rain and hail to the town Friday night.
The storm started in the evening, with the National Weather Service, releasing a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
Early on, power was knocked out to a few areas along Virginia Road in Edenton. As the hail fell, three utility poles collapsed on Soundside Road, near NC 32. Town of Edenton electric department crews worked around the clock that night to get power restored to Cape Colony, Montpelier and Edenton Bay Phase 1 and 2 electric customers.
Several cars went into ditches, possibly due to low visibility and the slick road conditions. Flood-prone roads, such as the Broad and Queen street intersection, were flooded more than usual. The hail knocked young tree leaves off trees, decimated young plants and broke small limbs. That debris, along with the pea- to quarter-sized hail, blocked many drains, causing water to rise more than usual and linger a bit longer.
Most of Chowan County didn’t have hail during the storm. Some spots reporting little to no rain at all.
On Saturday, the clean-up began in downtown Edenton around dawn, as the hum of mechanical blowers carried by Public Works employees greeted early risers. Piles of hail, mimicking shoveled snow, sat near homes and businesses, reminders of the previous night’s weather.
Back on Soundside Road, the electric department, along with the Windsor Electric Department, worked to install new utility poles and replace components damaged in the storm.
A local runner traveled to Hayes Plantation and noted that several barns, which were severely leaning before the storm, collapsed. A vehicle was in the ditch there as well.
Other Edenton residents reported car and home damage, as well as a loss of their gardens, which had been recently planted.
Several local businesses, such as the Watering Can, near the intersection of North Broad Street and Virginia Road, and Edenton Bay Oyster Bar, on West Queen Street at Edenton Marina, announced they had flooding inside their facility. They reopened a few days later, after clean-up was completed.
It also rained Saturday, 0.3 inches, for a total of 2.5 inches for the weekend, according to the Chowan Herald’s rain gauge in downtown Edenton.