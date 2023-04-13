HERTFORD — If you have ever attended an event in downtown Hertford, it’s very likely Lynne Raymond and Susan Cox had a hand in planning it.
Raymond and Cox have been named Historic Hertford’s Volunteers of the Year for 2022, and both were honored at an Awards Brunch at the Historic Hertford building on Wednesday, April 5. Besides community members, attendees included Raymond’s and Cox’s many friends, family, and those who have worked alongside them over the years.
Raymond is chairperson for The Carolina Moon Theater. She is instrumental in the group’s theater performances and coordinates rehearsals, scheduling, ticket sales, and marketing. She is also current chairperson of Historic Hertford Inc.’s Board of Directors.
Cox is the owner and operator of Carolina Trophy, a downtown Hertford business. She serves as a link between downtown merchants and everything happening in Hertford. She is HHI’s current vice chairperson.
Both Raymond and Cox were presented an engraved paper weight and certificate recognizing their selection for the Volunteer of the Year award at last week’s ceremony. HHI also made a contribution in their honor to the organization of their choice.
Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole presented Raymond and Cox their awards at last week’s ceremony and spoke of their efforts working behind the scenes to make local events successful.
“They have dedicated themselves to their love of Hertford,” Cole said. “They have retired from service professions and never stopped serving their town and its residents. They have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for Hertford residents. It’s a labor of love for both of them.”
Both Raymond and Cox have been instrumental in planning and organizing many downtown Hertford events, providing social activities for hundreds of residents and visitors alike. Some include Hertford’s Grand Illumination; lighting of the downtown Hertford Christmas tree; Breakfast with Santa; the Dine, Drink and Dance event; and Toast of the Perquimans. During June, July, and August they also organize the Friday Night Stroll, a family friendly event held one Friday night a month in the downtown.
As members of the HHI Board, Cox and Raymond are also involved in the Main Street Program, which had a part in the town of Hertford being eligible for a Rural Transformation Grant. The grant, awarded to the town in January, will be used for the Street Scaping project that will connect the downtown to Hertford’s boat docks.
Both Raymond and Cox pointed out in their remarks that while they work together for the betterment of Hertford, they do not do so alone. They thanked everyone who has ever taken part in any of the events and activities they’ve been involved in and said without the team efforts of so many, the events would not have been possible.