HERTFORD — If you have ever attended an event in downtown Hertford, it’s very likely Lynne Raymond and Susan Cox had a hand in planning it.

Raymond and Cox have been named Historic Hertford’s Volunteers of the Year for 2022, and both were honored at an Awards Brunch at the Historic Hertford building on Wednesday, April 5. Besides community members, attendees included Raymond’s and Cox’s many friends, family, and those who have worked alongside them over the years.