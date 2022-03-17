The 2022 property reappraisals are in the process of wrapping up.
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners received a reappraisal presentation from Tax Administrator Melissa Radke and contractor Vincent Valuations at their scheduled March 7 meeting.
Conducted at least once every eight years, property value reappraisals are required by law.
Notices of Assessed Values will be mailed to all property owners in Chowan County in the following weeks, sometime by the end of March. If a resident wishes to appeal the number, they have until May 2 to do so.
The reappraisal process has been in the works for at least two years, according to Radke.
Ryan Vincent, owner of Vincent Valuations, said that the final stretch of getting the reappraisals complete is currently commencing.
Radke said that she believes the 2022 reappraisal process would be one of the “best reappraisals Chowan County has ever had.” This is in part due to the unique methodology that was utilized by Vincent Valuations.
Vincent explained that, rather than drive by and estimate measurements and features of properties like what was performed by past contractors, they went door-to-door. If the resident or owner answered, Vincent and his team would ask for details about the home, whether it be rooms, floor plan layouts, etc.
From there, they would measure the exterior of the home and property before leaving.
Since 2020, Vincent Valuations has measured 12,820 properties in Chowan County, a mammoth undertaking.
“I fully trust [Vincent’s] data,” Radke told the commissioners. “They have been very thorough.”
Vincent told commissioners that while most measurements are not perfect – sometimes missing unique architectural designs like cathedral ceilings – they are as close as they can be to accurate.
Commissioner Alex Kehayes asked Vincent how many properties had sale prices during the reappraisal process.
Vincent told him that around 596 sales were conducted during reappraisal, which is about 5 percent of the total number of properties. Vincent told the board that this was a “really good number,” given that Chowan is a small county and that most other counties this size are only pulling 1 to 2 percent, which does not help much with reassessment when going into neighborhoods.
Vincent also said that having increased sales in the county makes it a little easier on the property owners, should they choose to appeal their property value, since there is more local and updated data available from nearby sales.
“If I purchased a property in Chowan County two years ago, would I get a new appraisal notice that is similar to what I paid for it?” asked Chairman Bob Kirby.
“That is typically accurate, unless the property is an outlier,” Vincent replied.
He elaborated by saying outliers can sometimes happen with homes selling at a bargain or an increased amount from the local average.
Vincent continued by saying that sometimes, when knocking on doors, their estimates may be off from the true value because a home may have a leaky roof or other structural imperfection at the time. Upon repair, residents are free to appeal.
The presentation also included a sampling of various home sales in 2021 throughout Chowan County that have increased in value since 2014.
In some locales, such as Arrowhead Beach, Downtown Edenton, Edenton Bay Plantation, Cape Colony and Yeopim, homes were selling at 80-300 percent higher than their previously assessed value in 2014.
Before the end of the presentation, Kirby asked Vincent what would happen if residents came on May 3 to appeal their property appraisal, one day after the deadline.
Radke said that any appeal past May 2 would be considered “untimely” and would fall under the next tax year. Appeals are only accepted past May 2 if they are postmarked before that date.
To file an appeal, residents would have to file with the Board of Equalization and Review (BOER) and schedule a hearing. After the BOER hears the appeal, a written notification of a resident’s property value would be received by mail.
Other business conducted by the board on March 7 include:
• The board unanimously approved (Commissioner Ron Cummings motion) to advertise the 2021 tax liens, all of which remain delinquent as of March 1. They are required by NC General Statutes to advertise in a local, circulating newspaper.
• The board unanimously approved (Kehayes motion) to appoint Betty Tynch to the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library Board of Trustees.
• The board unanimously approved (Commissioner Larry McLaughlin motion) to establish a public hearing on April 4 regarding a solid waste fee increase for residents.
• The board unanimously approved (McLaughlin motion) five budget amendments. The first for discretionary income, the second for solid waste (scrap tire and white goods tax and electronics recycling), the third for DSS staffing from Vanguard Staffing ($36,000), the fourth for capital projects including the AG building roof and Hotel Hinton and the fifth for tennis court repairs at the Northern Chowan Community Center.
• The sound system in the Public Safety center has been improved for all residents wishing to attend commissioner meetings in person.
• Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard said that the broken light at the Edenton softball field has been repaired.
