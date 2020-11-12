Unofficial election results indicate that the quarter cent sales and use tax referendum for building a new high school failed to pass during the Nov. 3 General Election.
The item was put before Chowan County’s 10,259 registered voters. Out of those registered, 7,787 voters, or 75.9%, cast ballots.
The majority – 3,833 (52.49%) – voted against the referendum, with 3,469 (47.51%) voting for.
Chowan officials had said if the referendum passed, they planned to use the extra sales tax — estimated at $300,000 annually — to help pay for a new high school.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said that the district will move forward with plans to construct the new high school.
“The school system is grateful for the support from our County Commissioners, the Town of Edenton, the Chamber of Commerce, Destination Downtown, the Edenton-Chowan Education Foundation and many of our industry leaders,” he said. “We have a team that possesses a wonderful passion for our children and an unwavering commitment to our schools and our community. I believe we will rise together to forge a path forward for a new John A. Holmes High School.”
Destination Downtown Edenton is among the proponents of a new school at the current site of John A. Holmes High School. It contributed funds toward the promotion of the referendum.
“DDE is behind the new high school project and wants to help make it a reality,” said Jennifer Harriss, DDE executive director. “We gained a lot of momentum in a really short amount of time.”
Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation Executive Director Joy Harvill said although the vote against the referendum is disappointing, the group is committed to helping the construction project move forward.
“This tax would have allowed every citizen and visitor alike to contribute to the new high school, which is a beacon for our community,” she said.
The community members who worked together to promote the ballot issue did a great job of reaching the community in a fairly short amount of time, Harvill said.
“We will not be deterred — the outcome is too important,” she said. “I do hope that more people will join us as we continue moving forward, looking at all avenues possible to bring this to fruition.”
The results are unofficial until the Board of Elections holds its canvass on Nov. 13. The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and ensure that every valid vote cast is included in the election totals.
On Facebook, some Chowan County residents expressed disappointment in the referendum’s defeat. A few people noted the lack of information on the issue until later in the election cycle, after many voters sent in their absentee ballots, may have accounted for some of the against votes. Others said that the announcement that the school district received a $15 million state grant for the school construction project, which has an estimated cost of $40.8 million, may have led voters to believe the referendum was not needed.
When looking at the voting totals per precinct as given by the State Board of Elections, two precincts – 2, which covers Edenton, and 6, which covers the southern end of the county, voted for the referendum. The other four voted against it.
The totals were:
- 1st Precinct – 691 against, 670 for
- 2nd precinct – 1,207 for, 1,077 against
- 3rd precinct – 661 against, 551 for
- 4th precinct – 411 against, 214 for
- 5th precinct – 434 against, 251 for
- 6th precinct – 576 for, 559 against