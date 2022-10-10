Ride down to the Edenton waterfront Saturday morning and one was sure to find a fleet of yachts sailing the inner harbor.
Not just any yachts, though. Model yachts.
The Star 45 National Championship Regatta was held over the weekend on the shores of the Penelope Barker House for all to see.
Folks flocked down in waves from Saturday into Sunday, perhaps bolstered by the Peanut Festival Parade and Cupola House Colonial Market, to witness the model championship for themselves.
Skippers lined the bay, remotes in hand, focused intently on piloting their yachts to victory on two beautiful back-to-back 65 degree afternoons.
This is not the first time that the model sailboats have come to Edenton, however. Events in the RC Laser and Star 45 categories were in town as recently as 2019 and 2016.
The Star 45 – for those who aren’t well-versed in the model yacht circuit – is a 45 inch long hard chine, semi-scale model of the famous International Star boat.
Boats can be home-built in wood using plans available from the American Model Yachting Association, built in fiberglass with major components available from class suppliers, or purchased custom built in fiberglass to any stage of construction from class-approved builders.
From keel to sail head, the Star 45 yachts can be as tall as a six-foot person and are remote controlled.
If a championship is to be held, such as the one in Edenton, a minimum of five races must be held with at least three boats. A course and instructions on navigating are then delineated to the skippers.
All of the marks on the course were required to be rounded to port, according to the race rules.
For skipper Chase Thomas, this is his 10th year racing. A resident of Wilmington for the last three weeks, he spoke as if he was no stranger to Edenton.
“I love it here in Edenton,” Thomas said. “It’s really a beautiful place.”
Sitting across the Barker House lawn was New Zealander Chris Harmer. Having flown thousands of miles to the U.S. for eight weeks, he has already seen competition in Ohio and Maryland.
“This is my seventh event, here in Edenton,” Harmer said. “We have two more to go. Charleston [S.C.] is in two weeks.”
Harmer noted that he found a quiet Airbnb on the outskirts of town to settle at while racing over the weekend.
“This is a beautiful town and quite a beautiful venue,” he said.
Staff Writer
