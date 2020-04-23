ELIZABETH CITY — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) reported six lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Chowan County -- four active and two recovered -- as of Tuesday morning.
Over the weekend, there was an increase in lab confirmed positive cases region wide, especially in Pasquotank County. The cases in Pasquotank resulted from inmates being transferred from the Neuse Correctional Institution to the Pasquotank Correctional Institution prior to April 7, 2020. ARHS is working a long term care facility in Bertie County and officials at Rivers Correctional Institution in Hertford County to manage two additional local outbreaks.
An outbreak is defined as two or more cases in a facility. When an outbreak is identified, additional contact tracing and testing is required in order to manage exposures and ensure proper steps are taken to protect both staff and residents. This often times identifies additional cases more quickly, including asymptomatic cases.
The North Carolina Division of Public Health has prioritized testing in congregate care facilities in order to proactively manage the situation in order to quickly mobilize resources and actions to limit additional spread.
“As public health continues to actively investigate these cases, and as we identify cases in congregate care facilities and as testing becomes more widely available, we expect our positive lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 to increase,” said R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, Health Director. “Based on statewide, regional, and local trends, we do anticipate that we are slightly behind other areas and that we will continue to see a rise in cases over the next couple of weeks which means it is important for us all to continue to take all precautions to mitigate the spread including staying at home, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene and sanitation.”
Agencies affiliated with outbreaks in Pasquotank, Bertie, and Hertford counties are all working closely with ARHS communicable disease staff and are following local and state guidance. Individuals are isolated and their symptoms are being monitored. Additional testing will be provided as needed.
“Mitigation strategies aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19 which include; social distancing, staying home when you are sick, and hand washing will continue to work in concert with containment strategies. These strategies aim to minimize the risk of transmission from infected to non-infected individuals in order to stop the outbreak,” states Betts. Public health interventions are and will continue to be an important tool to reduce transmission and prevent the spread of COVID-19. ARHS is continuing to ask our community citizens to be vigilant in practicing preventive and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
These precautions include:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Practice social distancing; stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs and other close contact.