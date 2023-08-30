Owen Maxwell, Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Retired Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole (right) presents Owen Maxwell of Regulator Marine with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian honor, during a ceremony at the Chowan County Courthouse, Oct. 3.

 Submitted photo

EDENTON — Owen Maxwell, a local entrepreneur and civic leader, recently was presented North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Governor Roy Cooper inducted Maxwell, cofounder of Regulator Marine, into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Aug. 3, citing his significant contributions to both the state and his community. Retired Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole presented the honor to Maxwell at a surprise ceremony at the Chowan County Courthouse, where Maxwell was surrounded by family, friends, and Regulator employees.

  