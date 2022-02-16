Regulator Marine of Edenton was recently named the Top Rural Exporter in North Carolina at the 2021 Governor’s Export Awards.
Announced by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the awards honor North Carolina businesses that export around the world.
“North Carolinians make outstanding, high-quality products that are sold in markets around the world,” Gov. Cooper said. “The companies we honor today demonstrate the importance of international trade to our state’s economy and offer great examples of how businesses can grow through global commerce.”
Regulator, along with other manufacturers being recognized, have worked with the state to increase their international sales. The free services provided by the state are delivered through the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), which selects award winners from the more than 600 companies that its international trade team supports each year.
The 2021 Governor’s Export Award winners are:
• JPS Interoperability Solutions, Inc. in Wake County — Top Small Business Exports
• Barnhardt Manufacturing Company in Mecklenburg County — Top Large Business Exporters
• Regulator Marine, Inc. in Chowan County — Top Rural Exports
• Tanner Pharma Group in Mecklenburg County — Top Global Reach Exporters
• Oaks Unlimited, Inc. in Haywood County — E-Commerce Award
• Equilibar, LLC in Buncombe County — Governor’s Award of Excellence
• IBT Online, LLC — Export Service Provider Award
• Allocca Enterprises, Inc. — Sharyn Koenig Export Partner Award
Regulator has been manufacturing console boats since 1988. Boats manufactured by Regulator are tried and tested against the challenging conditions of the Outer Banks and delivered to locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.
As manufacturers of offshore sportfishing boats ranging from the Regulator 23 to the Regulator 41, as well as the new XO Series of center console crossovers, Regulator has designed and engineered boats for anglers the world over.
They have since worked with the EDPNC on new market research projects, marketing translations and attended trade shows.
The company’s dedication has now rewarded them with a prestigious award from the governor.
“As we work to grow our business, attract great talent and continue building the finest in offshore center console sportfishing boats, EDPNC’s support is an essential component of our success,” said Joan Maxwell, President and Co-Founder of Regulator Marine.
“After a very challenging 2020, it was amazing to see North Carolina exporters bounce back with such resilience,” said John Loyack, EDPNC Vice President of Global Business Services. “These companies have reached new levels of success in exporting and that has an incredible impact on our economy.”
