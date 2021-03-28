Regulator Marine announced the full details and features of the new Regulator 37 this morning, unveiling renderings that showcase the next evolution in one of America’s favorite center console sportfishers.
Powered by triple Yamaha XF425 engines with Helm Master® EX, and boasting 507 gallons of fuel capacity, the 37 is ready for offshore action. Proprietary Regulator MyHelm™ technology, big boat pump room, and newly-designed seating and tackle center are just some of the features that showcase the expert engineering and craftsmanship that make this 43-foot-plus ride a standout in its class.
“Every new model we introduce marks a new opportunity to give our customers more of what they are asking for as we stay true to our heritage and deliver the ultimate Regulator Ride,” said Joan Maxwell, president and co-founder of Regulator Marine. “The 37 brings this thinking to the next level. We are so excited to get this boat out on the water this spring!”
Below are a few key features of the new Regulator 37, all of which complement the quiet strength and smooth ride that have set Regulator apart since 1988.
- New Offshore Command Center features Garmin® Multi-Function Display with Digital Switching and Monitoring, along with proprietary Regulator MyHelm™ interface to seamlessly and intuitively connect key functions including engines, lighting, livewells, macerator pump, and more – all via touchscreen. Wireless Key Fob allows you to turn on lighting, batteries and other convenient systems as you approach or disembark with the touch of a button. Critical functions including horn, bilge pump and nav lights are still fully accessible on the LED push button switch panel, with manual override zones to ensure certainty in any condition.
- New E-Series Seating and Tackle Center features a raised deck with triple helm seating and aft-facing bench seat for two flanked by built-in armrests with Cup Holder Rod Holders. Tackle storage abounds port and starboard, with six rocket launchers built into the aft support frame. Add the E-Series Galley Upgrade for Electric Grill and Flushmount Refrigerator port side while maintaining plenty of tackle storage starboard.
- Beneath the aft-facing bench seat, you’ll find the illuminated pump room with access to fuel tanks, optional Seakeeper® 5 and other systems, as well as extra storage.
- Fishability is firmly intact – with more rod holders-per-foot than any boat in Regulator’s fleet, two aft in-deck fishboxes, a double-hatch fishbox on the transom, two 33-gallon livewells, new in-cabin rod lockers, and three insulated, illuminated forward fishboxes.
- Relaxation is never far away thanks to abundant forward seating, forward settee with extra deep cooler, and convertible electric pedestal table/sun bed.
- Optional Tower coming soon!
The Regulator 37 will be formally unveiled at the Suncoast Boat Show in Sarasota, Florida, on April 23, with advance virtual access across Regulator’s digital and social channels.