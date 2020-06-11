Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group invites one and all to drop by a temporary remembrance and rededication memorial from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 21, on the Barker House lawn, 505 S. Broad St., Edenton.
There will be a space for leaving mementos or written thoughts and prayers as we mourn the victims of the worldwide pandemic and reflect on how to move forward together toward greater social justice in honor of Juneteenth. Social distancing guidelines must be observed.
The Juneteenth holiday marks the day — June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War — when Texas became the last Confederate state to inform enslaved African-Americans of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
The proclamation had been issued more than two years earlier, in January 1863.
Juneteenth is also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day; organized celebrations have been held for more than 150 years.
Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group supporters of the Juneteenth memorial include the Edenton United Methodist Church and the Edenton Historical Commission.
The Reconciliation Group, which has been meeting weekly on Thursday for more than six years, always welcomes new participants. The meetings have moved online until it is safe to resume in-person gatherings under pandemic safety guidelines.
For more information, visit the Reconciliation Group of Edenton United Methodist Church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ReconciliationGroupofEdenton/