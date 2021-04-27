Edenton Town Council listened to a report on the town’s stormwater system and how repairs may necessitate a utility users fee during Monday’s special meeting.
The meeting, followed by a committee meeting, was held in town council chambers on South Broad Street, Edenton. No action was taken at the committee meeting.
Anthony Roper, an engineer with SEPI, noted that of about 49.46% of all of the stormwater system assets – pipes, junctions, ditches, etc. – were deemed to be in fair, poor or critical condition.
Of those 13.06% were deemed to be in critical or poor condition, needing immediate attention. This attention could be as simple as cleaning out a pipe or as complex as a pipe removal and replacement.
He said 36.4%, or 1,060, assets were rated fair. These items may last another five to 10 years, but will need to be put on a future maintenance schedule. This makes 49.46% of the town’s stormwater system in need of some kind of repair.
The assets needing repair is spread out pretty evenly throughout the town, Roper noted.
“There are various risks and challenges in each zone,” he said, noting that a significant portion of the town’s stormwater infrastructure is 50 years old or more.
Edenton must consider developing an asset management plan, he said.
“It’s more expensive to respond to a catastrophic failure than it is to repair and maintain assets properly,” Roper said.
The town also needs to be consistent in investing in stormwater maintenance and capital planning.
“Most departments are reactive,” Roper, a Columbia resident, said of how Edenton rates with other towns. “The results are in line with other towns its size. This is a historic town, and I know how you are trying to preserve things and not trying to dig up streets. As things age, they break down, and that’s what you have to deal with.”
He noted that in one section of town, they found wood laid down in the bottom of a tunnel that served as a pipe. Three to four wooden structures supported the tunnel, which was enclosed in brick to form a pipe.
“This was hand built with sheet metal on top and concrete poured on top of that,” Roper said. “A lot of ingenuity when into working around problems.”
Roper said that if the infrastructure is properly running, and the town still has flooding issues, it may be time to look at whether the current infrastructure meets the town’s needs.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said that if town council wants the town to start a stormwater maintenance and capital plan, a utility user fee will most likely be needed to pay for it. She said they can add the fee — which would be different for residential, commercial and industrial users — to the upcoming budget proposal for council’s consideration.
In other matters, Town Council received a request from Chowan Edenton Environmental Group for funds to help with its research on local algal blooms. The group requested a total of $6,088 for 2021.
Group President Colleen Karl said that her group wants to assist Dr. Nathan Hall, a University of North Carolina professor, by providing additional assay tests that would serve to add more shoreline samples to his broad survey of the Albemarle Sound watershed.
“Nathan’s sample points for his proposed study area are the locations that NCDEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) uses currently all are in the main stream of the Chowan and out into the Sound,” she said. “The CEEG would setup an assay at Pembroke Creek and possibly at Queen Anne’s Creek to capture the nutrient uptake of the blue-greens over a three-day period.”
The bulk of the expenses would pay for the sample analysis.
“The approximate cost to analyze nutrients for each assay run at one location for one month is $1,332 + $40 for packaging and mailing and $150 for incidental outdoor supplies (rope, PPE, buckets, etc.). A total of $1,522 for one location for one month,” Karl said in a letter to town Council.
If CEEG, can run two assay tests to capture season changes, the test would be conducted in late May/June and late August/September.
She noted that during the seasons, the waterways’ Ph level changes and there can different cyanobacteria in the water.
She noted that since 2018, CEEG has been sending water samples to UNC and N.C. State University for analysis.
“It’s valuable to have the chemistry behind it, not just ‘we have an algal bloom,’’’ she said.
The data have shown an increase in organic nitrogen over the years, though its source has not been pinpointed yet. Since Chowan County was once a seabed, its soil is naturally very abundant in phosphorus. Both minerals are ideal food for algal blooms.
She noted that groups in Perquimans and Pasquotank counties are conducting the same studies and noting similar results. Much of the waterways that have blooms are backwater swamps.
“We don’t know what’s triggering this,” Karl said. “We don’t know what changed to these blooms are happening now.”
Town Council did not take any action on Karl’s request.
In other business, League of Municipalities alerted its members to the HB401/SB349, “Increasing Housing Opportunities,” saying that it would limit town council and local planning board’s ability to approve what kinds of dwellings are built.
“It seems that there is more of a push for multi-family housing in urban areas,” Knighton said.
Resolution states that the bills propose significant changes to Chapter 160D (local planning and development regulation) of the General Statutes that significantly reduce the autonomy of local governments in establishing and enforcing local zoning and land use regulation. It also says the state-wide regulations proposed in the bill would obstruct a local government’s ability to thoughtfully plan for growth and evaluate development proposed in a community.
In the resolution, Town Council encourages the NC General Assembly to directly engage local governments to consider strategies that increase housing supply and affordability without compromising local governments’ authorities.
In other business, town council heard a proposal from Ellis Hankins, senior vice president of the Mercer Group, a consulting and recruiting firm. It is among several companies hoping to help the town in its efforts to hire a new town manager. Knighton recently announced her plans to retire later this year.
The company proposes a fee of $19,500 for professional services, plus actual expenses not to exceed $4,000 (which we expect to be less, given our office proximity; includes mileage, cost of job ads, preparation of brochure and other materials, background check vendor fees, etc.).
No action was taken at this meeting. A special meeting will be held within the next few weeks to hire a consultant and approve budget amendments to pay for such work.
Also as part of the special meeting, town council approved the purchase of a mini-bus. It will be used to transport groups of town employees to activities, such as conventions and regional meeting, said Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton.
It will also be available to be rented out by the public, like Edenton’s trolley is while it is not providing tours.
Knighton said the town will provide the driver in such instances.
Town Council also approved waiving the administrative fees on a home at 211 W. Gale St. The town had charged fees for mowing and other things since the building was abandoned several years ago, Knighton said. The fees and total back taxes owed were more than the house was worth. In removing the fees, the developer can purchase the property and improve it. Knighton told council the town can set a timeline when certain work has to be completed to make sure the developer improves the property.