The annual convention of the Chowan County Republican Party was held on Tuesday, March 15, at Nixon’s Catering on Virginia Road.
It was specifically noted that in light of a two-plus year COVID-19 hiatus, Robert Kirby – Chairman of the Chowan GOP – said that the party wanted to do “everything it could to facilitate meeting in-person thus helping one of Chowan County’s dining institutions who was particularly hit hard by the various COVID restrictions.”
Guests began to arrive and check at 6 p.m. and were welcomed by a southern style buffet of Eastern North Carolina barbecue, fried chicken, cole slaw, boiled potatoes, green beans and hush puppies, with iced tea and banana pudding for dessert served by the staff of Leon Nixon.
The theme of the convention was “Restoring the American Dream for Everyone,” and the following Chowan GOP vision, penned by Chairman Kirby using the themes from the North Carolina GOP, was included on the reverse side of the Convention Program
• Family – We affirm that the strength of our nation and our state rests with the family unit. Further, we affirm that all Americans should be treated with respect and dignity.
• The Economy – Capitalism is the main economic system in North Carolina and the United States, period. Socialism and Communism have proven to be failed economic systems in many areas of the world, and we absolutely and fundamentally reject efforts on the part of many to bring those wretched systems to the shores of our beloved America.
• Individual Liberty – Our founding documents, the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution, clearly outline the tenant that Individual Liberty comes to us from God. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are truly God given, yet we must not lose sight that there is no guarantee of happiness coming from our God.
• Sanctity of Life – Very simply, just “follow the science.” Human life begins at conception, period. The sanctity of human life is one of the tenants of our Individual Liberty. We believe that all life is sacred and must be protected from its conception to its natural death.
• State and Local Government – Power must rest with the people. We believe in a limited government which serves the people and avoids unnecessary burdens. In that vein, we particularly call on the State of North Carolina to eschew unfunded State Mandates which are passed onto counties and municipalities.
• Elections – Our laws and policies at every level of government must ensure an honest and accurate election process. We support one vote from every single eligible citizen, and we encourage all eligible citizens to register and vote.
• Education – All children should have access to an education, and we support a public school system which is committed to the preparation of all students as critical thinkers and productive citizens capable of reaching their fullest God-given potential.
• Justice – Government should and must be of laws rather than of men. Government is obligated to maintain law and order.
• The Environment – We have a duty to use the earth’s resources wisely, and we must ensure that the bounties of the earth will be here for generations to come.
• Federal Policy – The United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land. We call on our elected Federal Legislature to enact laws which are consistent with the Constitution, and specifically those tenants guaranteed by the Tenth Amendment, to wit, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Kirby gaveled the meeting to order at 7 p.m. and Chowan County Commissioner Ron Cummings offered the invocation and Commissioner Chris Evans led the assembly in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Chair Kirby recognized the distinguished guests present, many of whom are candidates for various statewide and local elective offices in the November general elections.
Special recognition was made of Virginia Hall Wood, a Republican nonagenarian living on Greenfield Road, who continues to actively participate in the GOP, as well as past County GOP Chairman James Robison.
Chair Kirby then announced that Joe Hollowell would serve as the Convention Chairman, and Hollowell assumed the podium.
Chairman Hollowell called for a report from the Credentials Committee, and Committee Chairman Brad Cansler reported that there were 71 Chowan County registered Republicans present along with 75 guests, for a total of 146 attendees. Chairman Hollowell noted that this was the largest documented gathering of Republicans in Chowan County in its history, which dates back to 1668.
Convention business proceeded with the approval of a combined precinct structure, and approval of the proposed convention agenda.
Party rules call for officers to be elected for two-year terms only in odd-numbered years, so the only election was for the party secretary to fill out the unexpired term of Clara King, who resigned late in 2021. The convention elected Dick Mayer by acclamation after which the oath of office was administered by Hollowell.
Thus, the Chowan GOP officers for 2022 will be Chairman, Bob Kirby; Vice-Chairman, Mike Dean; Secretary Dick Mayer; and Treasurer Julien Mordecai.
More formalities continued with the approval of minutes from the 2021 convention, approval of a plan of organization which will mirror the NCGOP plan, and the treasurer’s report.
Next, came the business of the convention.
The finance committee, under the leadership of chairman Brad Cansler, announced plans for a future fundraising event.
Cansler noted that donation envelopes had been placed at each place setting and that cash contributions are limited to $50 by the State Election Board, however larger checks are allowed. The mandated information required by the State could be provided on the face of the envelope. In the final tally, over $3,200 was collected.
Next, a slate of some 25 delegates and alternate delegates to the upcoming First Congressional District, and State Republican Party Conventions was submitted and approved by the County party.
The candidates who were in attendance were allowed to introduce themselves and speak for a minute or two about their campaign.
Twenty-four candidates ranging from U.S. Senator to Chowan County Sheriff were present.
The keynote speaker was Mark D. Martin, J.D., former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, and current Dean and Professor at Regent University School of Law.
Following Martin’s remarks, Chair Kirby again assumed the podium and thanked Joe Hollowell for his service as Convention Chairman, as well as the officers of the County Republican Party for their efforts at pulling together the convention.
Kirby reminded all attendees of the upcoming First Congressional District Republican Convention to be held on Saturday, April 23 at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount, and the NCGOP State Convention to be held May 19 through May 22 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.
There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 9:15 p.m.