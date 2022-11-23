The town of Edenton is seeking citizen input on how best to spend nearly $720,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding by hosting a town hall meeting for all residents.

Edenton is slated to receive $1,470,470 in federal funding through ARPA. The legislation was passed by Congress in 2021 to assist communities with bouncing back from economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

