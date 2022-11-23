The town of Edenton is seeking citizen input on how best to spend nearly $720,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding by hosting a town hall meeting for all residents.
Edenton is slated to receive $1,470,470 in federal funding through ARPA. The legislation was passed by Congress in 2021 to assist communities with bouncing back from economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of that $1.4 million funding will be used locally to meet infrastructure and affordable housing needs. However, the other 50 percent is being set aside for “projects that will significantly impact the lives of Edenton residents and visitors in positive ways for years to come,” according to a town announcement.
The town hall meeting aims to provide an opportunity for residents to address projects and needs they would like to see implemented in Edenton. The information will be used by the town council and staff to develop plans for future spending allocations.
Town residents will be able to sound off on their proposals for spending and learn about eligible uses for ARPA funds in the process.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden told the Chowan Herald last week that he hopes to see a lot of citizens turn out for the town hall, in an effort to gain critical feedback.
“The American Rescue Act funds offer Edenton a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to think big,” Gooden said. “It’s crucial to get the public to come.”
Gooden also said he hopes to hear from residents on various issues important to the community, such as parks and recreation, infrastructure and quality of life improvements.
Edenton Town Councilman Roger Coleman also shared his thoughts on the town hall.
“Here citizens are invited to share their ideas on community needs that might be funded through approximately $720,000 in local funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act,” Coleman said. “Inviting citizen participation in this process of setting priorities is a positive step for Edenton.”
Written suggestions are welcome and will be received at town hall (400 South Broad Street) by 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022. Address suggestions to Attn: Corey Gooden, Town Manager. A drop box will be available at town hall to receive suggestions.
The town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the council chambers, located at 504 South Broad Street in Edenton.