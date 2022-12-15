Edenton Town Hall Meeting

Residents listen as Town Manager Corey Gooden elaborates on the town’s ideas to spend $720,000 in ARP funding.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

Investment in the community’s children – that was the biggest takeaway from a packed town hall meeting held by the Edenton Town Council, one which solicited input on how best to spend $720,000 in American Rescue Plan funding.

Close to 20 people from across Edenton took to the podium last Tuesday night to advocate for recreation, youth investment, dog parks and housing opportunities, to name a few. At least 50 others were in attendance to hear ideas.

