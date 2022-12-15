Investment in the community’s children – that was the biggest takeaway from a packed town hall meeting held by the Edenton Town Council, one which solicited input on how best to spend $720,000 in American Rescue Plan funding.
Close to 20 people from across Edenton took to the podium last Tuesday night to advocate for recreation, youth investment, dog parks and housing opportunities, to name a few. At least 50 others were in attendance to hear ideas.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden told the audience the town had drawn up a few ideas of its own, but wanted community input on how to spend the money in the wisest fashion.
Some of the town’s initial ideas included: housing assistance for first responders; the resumption of the recycling program; equipment for a dog park; legal aid to acquire ‘abandoned’ railways for conversion into bike paths; and the installation of a kayak launch on Paxton Lane along Queen Anne Creek.
Multiple residents agreed with the town’s plans to invest in a dog park, believing it to be fruitful for anyone in town who owns a canine companion.
“It’s a perfect and safe place for dogs to run free,” said Alta LeCompte, who spoke first. “Dog owners get to meet people from other parts of the community that they may never see.”
LeCompte said that a dog park could attract energetic and youthful visitors and prospective residents to Edenton and is part of a group that has been lobbying the town to begin work on it.
Blaine Charak, accompanying LeCompte, said that surveys had been passed around among downtown residents in recent weeks, with overwhelming positive response for a dog park.
Opinions on a dog park investment among the greater meeting attendees was mixed, however.
“North Edenton needs better parks, recreation and enhanced public spaces,” said Andrean Heath, who lives in that neighborhood. “I’m here to represent the youth and the neglected North Edenton community.”
Heath said that there are lots of unattractive businesses in the northern part of town, along with added littering and an empty Edenton Village Shopping Center – the latter of which she emphasized investment in.
“The quality of life is not the best up there,” Heath said of the neighborhood. “I’m new to the town so I didn’t exactly know what I was getting into when I bought a home up there.”
Heath recommended that the town implement more youth investment so that young people in town have more to do on weekends instead of driving up to Elizabeth City or Hampton Roads.
“I know dog owners think their dogs are more important than the Black youth down the street, but we need money invested in the community of North Edenton,” Heath said.
Regina Bond agreed.
“I think [youth investment] is very important because our children are the future,” Bond said. “It takes a village to raise a child. We need to make our parks better.”
Bond said that the town park on MLK Avenue is “basically wooded” and could be an easy target for people seeking to abduct or harm children.
“It’s like nobody cares, so in a child’s mindframe: ‘nobody cares about us,’ so we’re going to follow the people who do care about us,” Bond told council. “We need to have outreach and nonprofit programs for youth and put the money there.”
Bond explained that she hosted a basketball tournament in late October to help register voters, but the tournament also brought together youth along the Oakum Street corridor.
At the tournament, Bond had a “Vision Board,” where folks could write down what they wanted to see in Edenton. Some ideas written included: “new parks,” “fix the basketball courts,” “public transportation,” “turf football field” and “a trampoline park.”
Ray Harrell also pushed back against a dog park idea.
“I’m a native of Edenton and I’m here to talk about the kids. It seems to me that a lot of people are concerned about dogs,” Harrell said. “I don’t think we need a dog park, I think it’s kind of ridiculous.”
Harrell also dismissed the idea of another kayak launch in a community with several or a proposed walking path along an abandoned rail line, saying that most parents would not have their kids on it because of traffic.
Instead, Harrell pushed for increased recreation funding for local youth, who he dubbed “the future of this town and the future of this country.”
“Sounds to me like y’all are fixing things up for people who are here visiting, not for people of the future,” Harrell said. “If we can’t have nice things for them, I won’t support nice things like a dog park or a kayak launch that hardly anyone is going to use. I’m here for the youngins.”
Another group of some 30 people, ranging from elementary age to parents, squeezed into the council chambers while Mary Scott Haigler advocated for more recreation options for Chowan’s children.
In the years since Haigler once played on Edenton ballfields, she told council she had not seen any significant upgrades to facilities since then.
Dirty bathrooms, barely working lights, broken scoreboards, small concessions, poor parking and old fields were some of the issues lobbied toward councilors.
Haigler requested that council allocate $390,000 of the ARPA funding towards recreation for facility improvement across town. Half of the money could fix neighborhood parks, such as Morgan Park, Paxton Lane Park and Stratford-Hawthorne.
Compared to recreation facilities in Bertie, Beaufort, Currituck, Martin and Perquimans counties, Haigler said Chowan’s are embarrassing.
“Edenton-Chowan has a lot to be proud of, but you sure wouldn’t know it based on our parks and recreation,” Haigler said. “Kids are our future leaders, employees and employers. They deserve it. Use the remaining funds to show them you care.”
Deborah Davis of the New Edenton Housing Authority advocated for a pilot trial for emergency rental assistance programs, as well as a low-income down payment assistance program.
“We had emergency rental assistance during the [COVID-19] pandemic, but it was poorly executed,” Davis said, saying church funding is limited in the area to help those evicted from their homes.
Gwen Brown passionately pushed for new park equipment. She said she has been fighting the issue for decades.
“The swing at the Paxton Lane playground has been there for 56 years or more. How do I know? Because that’s how old I am,” Brown said. “It’s rusted and all. The park is just a basketball court and one swing, come on y’all. We are taxpayers, where is our money? What is our money doing for us?”
Brown asked everyone in attendance to ride down Paxton Lane and see the park for themselves.
“I want the same quality of life for my children and grandchildren that you all want for your dogs,” she continued. “Thanks for the roads, the roads look good, but let’s work on our playgrounds.
“I want to take my grandchildren to the park to play, but not on a 56 year-old swing set,” Brown said. “Make us look like Queen Anne Park, don’t leave us with a 56-year old swing set.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings thanked everyone for their input, telling residents that recreation was “high” on the council’s list of priorities.