After meeting in closed session to discuss contracts, the Chowan County Commissioners approved a resolution supporting the North Carolina Legislature and future legislation that encourages universal broadband availability in every county.
The resolution, along with another proclaiming March 2021 as March for Meals Month, was among the agenda items at the Monday, March 1, meeting, held at the Chowan County Public Safety Center.
The broadband resolution notes the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on schools. “(The) COVID-19 pandemic has made the digital divide within low-income and rural communities, and rural and urban residences more apparent; and WHEREAS, broadband should describe internet services that are high speed, reliable and fulfill the need of our digital residents.”
The resolution says the county supports legislation expanding broadband availability to all.
Commissioners also approved a proclamation declaring March 2021 as the 19th annual March for Meals Month. The document supports March for Meals, which is a Meals on Wheels program. The program is supported regionally through the Albemarle Area Agency on Aging.
In other matters, the commissioners approved the leasing of county-owned real property. Two of the sites — a little over 50 acres total — are along Macedonia Church Road, adjacent to the former Boys and Girls Club facility. One tract of 25 acres will be leased to Russell Byrum for crop production. Joseph Goodwin will lease 25.3 acres for hay production (16.3 acres), pasture (7 acres) and a barn (2 acres).
Red Banks Farm, 34 acres off West Queen Street, will be leased to Byrum for crop production.
In other business, the commissioners approved a tax order to advertise the delinquent real and personal properties. The delinquent tax accounts total $45,187.20.
The board held its annual retreat on Tuesday, March 2, at the Northern Chowan Recreation Center in Tyner.