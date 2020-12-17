Vehicles of all sizes — 394 cars and trucks, plus two motorcycles and one bike to be exact — drove through this year’s Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade.
The parade themed “Lights of Joy” was a little different this year. In year’s past, the parade went down North Broad Street as families gathered along the road with children eager to catch candy.
The “reverse” parade was held on private property near the Morris Circle neighborhood. Those who wanted to see the parade entered the route from Virginia Road, drove through and exited onto Paradise Road, while the parade entries stayed put for two hours.
Because they weren’t on the move and had a lot of space between them, entries were able to do more than they would have in a moving parade. For example, the Chowan Middle School band traditionally has walked in the parade without playing their instruments. This year, they set up near Santa Claus and performed a series of songs based around the story of Leon the elf’s first few days working for Santa.
John A. Holmes High School student-athletes played with different sports equipment for the Aces Athletic Booster Club’s entry. Valor and Honor Outdoors, a nonprofit that hosts outdoor activities for veterans, displayed some of the equipment they use during their events along with photos from past activities.
Other entries included classic vehicles, a boat from Regulator Marine, and Santa hanging out with the Edenton Fire Department. Chowan County Sheriff’s Office helped Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership collect toys for the Toys for Tots program.
Chamber Interim Executive Director Amber Hardy noted that the community made the reverse Christmas parade possible. “The Christmas Spirit was ALIVE. From the bottom of our hearts, thank YOU for showing up!”
While the parade was going on, the John A. Holmes High School band and cheerleading team participated in a Christmas Cavalcade at the school.
The band — 55 students — was split into three separate ensembles spread out around the front of the school. There was a drive for the band’s instrument fund.