...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Chowan River has been at its saltiest level in a decade, following months of drought conditions.
Salinity levels ran higher than normal for a good portion of the year, while a lack of substantial precipitation since last winter only exacerbated the issue.
Nathan Hall, Research Assistant Professor at UNC Chapel Hill, told the Chowan Herald that a measuring gauge along the river near Colerain has measured salinity between 1-2 parts per thousand (ppt) during the summer.
“For comparison, seawater salinity is about 35 [ppt],” Hall said. “So the Chowan River, though saltier than normal, is still mostly freshwater. We haven’t seen salinities this high in about 10 years, but periods of high salinity have occurred throughout the record and the recent salinity increase isn’t the highest that it’s been. The reason is probably that we had a dry spring followed by a dry summer.”
Recording of salinity on the river goes back to at least the 1970s. According to provided data, the last ten years is the longest recorded stretch where salinity levels remained below 1 ppt.
The decade between 2001 and 2012 saw some of the highest and most frequent increases of salinity in the river, with the highest recorded measurement being just under 4 ppt in 2007.
Both 2001-2002 and 2006-2007 were both marked as having higher than average readings of salty river water.
While the high salinity may not stop algal blooms from growing during the summer months, the drought conditions can. Hall suggested that there could be a link between low river flows and a lack of algae this year. Low flow can often occur during periods of prolonged dry weather.
“Low river flows cause high salinity and at the same time reduce nutrient delivery to local estuaries. I think that’s the major link between low flows and reduced blooms. Most of the bloom forming algae in Albemarle Sound can grow well even at the highest salinities seen this summer,” Hall explained. “Overall, both the piedmont and eastern NC had a really dry spring and summer that caused low flow conditions. There is also a longer term trend of reduced base flows for the tributaries to Albemarle Sound.”
Higher than average salinity in the river this season also impacted farmers.
Chowan County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Leary said that some farmers’ fields were affected by salty water coming from irrigation systems.
“The dry weather is equally rough on fields that had irrigation, especially those whose irrigation water came directly from the river or sound due to the high salinity that was in both bodies of water,” Leary said in July.
Chowan County Soil & Water Technician Jacob Peele agreed, telling the Chowan Herald over the summer that some farmers could not use their irrigation systems at all.
“Some farmers may not have had this [irrigation] luxury, as the salt levels were high in the Chowan River from the lack of rainfall,” Peele said.
High levels of salinity could also be the culprit behind recent sightings of marine wildlife typically found closer to the Atlantic Ocean – such as an Atlantic stingray fished up at Arrowhead Beach several months ago.