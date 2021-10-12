Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will be the speaker for the annual Chowan Emergency Services banquet in Edenton Oct. 21.
The event will be held at American Legion Post 40.
Tickets are $10 and available at the Chowan County Sheriff's office, Edenton Police Department. Clerk of Court's office and at Post 40.
Robinson, a Republican, was elected in 2020. He is the first African-American to hold the office of lieutenant governor in North Carolina.
Robinson is known for socially conservative positions and has frequently sparked controversy with outspoken remarks about homosexuality, education and other topics.
The Greensboro native is also known as a strong supporter of gun ownership rights.