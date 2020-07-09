Rock Hock Baptist Church is hosting an American Red Cross Blood drive from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
For a limited time, American Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to donors. this testing may provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.
What is an antibody test? An antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether your immune systems has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present. The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies regardless of whether they have developed symptoms.
Please note, the Red Cross is not testing to diagnose illness, including COVID-19. If you feel unwell for any reason, please postpone your donation. Individulas who feel they may be ill with COVID-19, should not present to donate until they are symptom free for 28 days and feeling well and healthy.
The results of your antibody test will be available by logging into your blood donor account on the Blood Donor App, or online about 7-10 days after your donation. You also can find the results of your mini-physical, including temperature, blood pressure, pulse check and iron levels.
Note, the red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test, and a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. A positive antibody test indicates potential exposure to the virus.
During this uncertain time, the Red Cross is looking for healthy, eligible donors of all blood types to give blood to help replenish the bloody supply. This is the time to take care of one another, and blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of those in our community. the Red Cross and volunteers are committed to making you as safe as possible as you donate in light of COVID-19.
Guests with donors will not be allowed. Donors are required to wear face masks. If you don’t have one, the Red Cross will provide one for you.
An appointment is essential because of safety restrictions. You can make an appointment by using the Blood Donor App, or online at redcrossblood.org and enter “RHBC”. You can also call 1-800-REDCROSS.
To shorten your donation time, please complete your RapidPass questions online the day of the drive. Please take the time to donate at Rocky Hock Baptist Church on July 18. We’re all in this together as we work to save lives.
The RHBS blood program leader is Rhonda Bass.