Did you know that Bruce & Anna Biggs provide the Bruce Biggs Scholarship that is generated by their ongoing support of the Biggs Classic Golf Tournament that takes place between May 24 and May 29 at Albemarle Plantation.
This is a $5,000 scholarship awarded each year to a student from Perquimans, Pasquotank, or Chowan County accepted to attend East Carolina University – Mr. Biggs’ alma mater. More on the golf tourney is ahead within future editions of the newspaper.
Councilman Roger Coleman and wife Liz have a new dog, an Australian Shepard named Leacy Ann. Congrats on the new dog.
In other news, Perquimans Prom King was Avery Biggs and the Prom queens Maci Denson, Natalie Corprew and Sarah Jordan. Since there is a trio of deserving queens, that begs the question – why are there three prom queens?
Pirates’ Principal Mickey Drew explained that when the students voted for their choice among the candidates for queen, the end result was a three-way tie.
Perquimans Pirates’ Class of 2020 alumnus Alli Copeland recently served as a commencement marshal for the NC State University’s Class 2021.
If memory serves me correct, Copeland is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Business Administration.
As I’ve said before, it’s not the size of the school that necessarily matters to success, but the passion and drive to achieve that matters more.
Per the Civil War monument in Edenton, the town’s Human Relations Commission has been meeting and board members have been educating themselves regarding Edenton’s African American history, Edenton during Reconstruction, the history of the Confederate Monument (1900-1915) and the Confederate Monument 1950 & beyond and the 2015 NC General Statute regarding the monuments on public property. Similar groups have been meeting in Hertford and Columbia regarding these town’s Civil War monuments.
Spoke to retired Chowan County Commissioner John Mitchener at the Aces’ Underclassmen Awards Ceremony on Monday. He’s in good spirits and presented Trent Spear with the Mitchener Freshman Cup for scientific and academic excellence.
Monday, my daughter was reading a story I had written about a recent Hertford Town Council when she came upon the phrase “Uncle Tom” an unfair slur hurled by Councilman Quentin Jackson at Mayor Earnell Brown during the meeting – not the first time. My daughter didn’t know what this term meant, so I had to explain what it means – not a conversation I ever thought I’d have with her.
The Scuppernong River Festival is expected to attract more that 8,000 persons to the town of 867 residents that is located on the east bank of the Scuppernong River.
Scuppernong River Festival Planning Committee needs volunteers.
With the recent loosening of COVID-19 restrictions there will be a Scuppernong River Festival, Saturday, October 9th. The Planning Committee will meet at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 27, to resume planning and arrangements for the day-long street festival.
Volunteers are needed to help with planning and also to work during the festival. A volunteer is needed to arrange for music and entertainment. Another volunteer is needed to manage the infrastructure needs of the festival – tents, chairs, port-o-johns, etc.
Several volunteers are needed to help oversee the amusements and rides for children. On festival day additional volunteers will be needed to help staff the information and concessions booth.
To volunteer, just show up at the Planning Committee meeting at the Columbia Municipal Building on May 27th. You may also call 252-796-2781 to volunteer or for more information.
The day-long festival begins with the Main Street Parade and ends with fireworks over the Scuppernong River, followed by a concert on the Tyrrell County Court House steps. Sandwiched in between are water activities, helicopter rides over the town, food, music, entertainment arts and crafts vendors.
To volunteer or for information call 252-796-2781.
In other news, the Tyrrell County 5th Sunday Night Singspiration is back on schedule for Sunday, May 30, 6:30 PM, at Cabin Swamp Church of Christ. This follows almost a year-and-a-half of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions on distancing, meeting size and mask requirements. For some local churches this will be their first outing and first time group singing since the COVID-19 began to spread.
The Cabin Swamp Church will host the evening of hymns and gospel music presented by churches throughout the community. Some participants and attendees may still prefer to wear mask and that will be acceptable. Others will be maskless.
The county-wide singispiration is hosted by area churches on a rotating basis. The singispiration which brings together churches from across the county for an evening of singing and gospel music dates to the 1950s.
For information call 252-202-2330.
Just a note – Columbia Lions Club meets 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at Columbia Crossing Restaurant, 6 p.m.. For information call 252-202-2330.
