Round-up: Foxes and bears oh my!

A round-up of all things from both sides of the Sound…
Apparently there is a family of foxes living by the plantation house at Somerset Place State Historic Site in Washington County. Foxes know this is a great place to visit.
The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission is already seeing a spike in black bear reports this spring. The largest black bears on the planet are found in eastern North Carolina. The highest concentration of black bears in the world is here on the Albemarle – Pamlico Peninsula.
Areas on both sides of the Sound know that bears prefer eastern NC living versus enduring the lunacy that comes from living in big cities with their lockdowns, civil unrest and long commute times.
On that note, Plymouth is excited to host the 7th annual North Carolina Black Bear Festival on June 5-6, 2021! The purpose of this festival is to educate the public about these magnificent animals and celebrate this important North Carolina native.
The Black Bear Festival will take place on the banks of the Roanoke River in Plymouth’s nationally registered Historic District. More specifically, the festival will be set up in the large grass park on the east end of Water St. next to the Port O’Plymouth Museum (this is one of 3 museums in 3 blocks on Plymouth’s waterfront).
The American Legion Scuppernong Post 182 would like to thank all the people who came out to purchase and support its recent barbecue chicken plate sale.
“As a result, we had a very successful event and sold over 350 plates before selling out. For those of you who did not get a chance to purchase a plate we appreciate your support and understanding as well,” AL Commander Leroy Spivey said. “I thank all the Legion members for your time and hard work you put into making the event highly successful. A job well done by all.”
New rudder arrived earlier this week for the tiny sailboat – a modified rowboat that we hope to use in Edenton Bay. If we get good enough at sailing the 10-foot Walker Bay rowboat, we may travel to Columbia, perhaps other distant shores by the Albemarle Sound.
Water temperatures are getting warmer, so Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department – would you be willing to sell our family a tandem kayak from Colonial Park?
In other news, Tom Bettcher, project superintendent, said Hertford’s S-Bridge will close starting July 6 so that construction crews can begin the major work needed to finish the project that is forecast to be complete in February 2022. He said during this time, construction crews will start removing old bridge that has spanned the Perquimans River for generations.
May 3-7 is National Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, so give them an apple or high-five when you see these incredible folks.
In other news, former Perquimans Weekly editor Peter Williams’ memorial service starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Old Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City. Peter died July 25, 2020 – he was 63 years old. There wasn’t a memorial service last year because a pandemic held the nation and world under siege.
During Williams’ long career in journalism, he won many North Carolina Press Association awards and worked as an editor at many newspapers large and small across the Tarheel state.
Baptists on Mission and Malachi Chapel Baptist Church will provide FREE Food Boxes at Tyrrell Hall on Wednesday May 5 at 11 AM. Folks can pick up a box that contains 10-12 lbs of produce, 5 lbs of meat, 5 lbs of dairy (cheese, butter, yogurt, etc.) and 1 gallon of milk. Fifty boxes will be available each week and distribution will be on a first come, first serve basis.
Recipients are asked to remain in their car and the boxes will be delivered to their vehicle by a volunteer wearing a mask and gloves. Any questions can be directed to Dee Furlough at dee_furlough@ncsu.edu.
Future Food Box distribution will be May 12, 19 and 26 at 11 a.m. at Tyrrell Hall.
Per Marjorie Rayburn, Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members meets at 1 p.m. May 10 at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St. Hertford. Social distancing and wearing masks are required. All are welcome. For information, call 426-7167 or 333-7774.
Yes, I’ve gotten a new haircut – similar to a marine corps’ high and tight. No, I have not joined the marines nor the Knights Templar, the radicalized and militarized wing of the Episcopal Church under the direct command of the Archbishop of Canterbury; a group trained in hand-to-hand combat, small arms tactics and counter insurgency techniques.
Instead, the real story is that my youngest son Joseph and I got into a contest – who can cut their hair the shortest. Not one to be beaten by a 10-year-old, I opted for the standard high and tight cut.